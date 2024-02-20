Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap dividend stocks I’d snap up in a heartbeat!

2 cheap dividend stocks I’d snap up in a heartbeat!

This Fool is on the look out for quality dividend stocks and earmarks these two firms as great options to boost her holdings and wealth.

Posted by Sumayya Mansoor Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two dividend stocks I’ve decided I’ll be buying for my holdings as soon as I can are HSBC (LSE: HSBA) and The PRS REIT (LSE: PRSR).

Here’s my investment case!

HSBC

A tough economic backdrop recently has made banking stocks appear out of favour to many, me included. However, as a long-term investor, I reckon HSBC is a potential bargain with a great passive income opportunity.

Over a 12-month period, the shares are up 3% from 620p at this time last year to current levels of 642p.

I find myself drawn to HSBC’s valuation, enticing yield, and crucially, the firm’s growth prospects.

HSBC’s recent strategic moves to focus on high-growth territories, especially Asia, could be shrewd for long-term performance growth. The business has a wide profile and reach. However, it seems to be exiting markets it considers to be unfavourable for long-term growth and sustainability. A prime example of this is it selling its Canadian operations.

I do believe there could be some short-term pain ahead. For example, if a global recession were to occur, performance and payouts could be impacted. In addition to this, economic problems in China could hurt its ambitious growth plans in this region.

However, a forward dividend yield of 8% and the shares trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of just six is appealing to me. I am conscious that dividends are never guaranteed.

Now could be a great time for me to buy some shares with a view to long-term growth and returns.

The PRS REIT

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are property businesses that must return 90% of profit to shareholders. PRS focuses on the private rental sector, which is a burgeoning market.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Like banking stocks, property stocks have been hurt by economic turbulence, namely rising interest rates lowering net asset values (NAVs).

PRS shares are down 14% over a 12-month period, from 89p at this time last year to current levels of 76p.

The housing imbalance in the UK, where demand is outstripping supply, coupled with rising interest rates making it harder for home buyers to get on the property ladder, present an opportunity for PRS to grow performance, and hopefully returns. In addition to this, as the UK population continues to grow, demand for its properties should remain pretty robust.

Looking at some fundamentals, the shares actually look undervalued on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.6. A reading of below one usually indicates a stock may be undervalued. Furthermore, a dividend yield of 5.1% is enticing too.

Continued volatility is PRS’ biggest issue moving forward, in my view. A cost-of-living crisis, and the fact we’re now in a recession with an uncertain outlook ahead, could impact rental collection, as well as growth aspirations. Performance and returns could be hurt, at least in the short to medium-term, in my eyes.

Overall I reckon the rewards outweigh the risks here by some distance. I’d be willing to ride out some volatility for future returns and growth with PRS shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 25%, where will the British American Tobacco share price go next?

| Charlie Keough

The British American Tobacco share price has taken a hit. But this Fool isn't deterred. He think's now could be…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think UK shares could be primed to shine in the next decade

| Charlie Keough

UK shares have been through a volatile spell. But this Fool thinks that presents an opportunity to snap up bargain…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start making powerful passive income from scratch

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to generate passive income from buying dividend shares. He details how he'd do it today if he…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With just £300 a month, can I make half a million by investing in FTSE 250 dividend shares?

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool UK writer is considering a strategy to save half a million pounds by investing £300 a month in…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

After its 2023 annual results, will the InterContinental Hotels (IHG) share price keep on climbing?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at where he thinks the InterContinental Hotels (IHG) share price could end up long term…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Growth Shares

2 cheap FTSE 100 ideas I’m looking to buy before they get expensive

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two FTSE 100 ideas that are down over the past year to the extent that he…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

The Barclays share price soars as it targets £10bn reward for shareholders

| Charlie Keough

The Barclays share price has jumped following the release of its 2023 results. This Fool explains why he'd buy the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I’d start investing with just £40 today

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author uses his own financial journey as a way to explain how he'd start investing if he had just…

Read more »