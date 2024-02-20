Home » Investing Articles » £0 in savings? Here’s how I’d turn that into £7,895 a month of passive income

£0 in savings? Here’s how I’d turn that into £7,895 a month of passive income

With no savings in the bank, small but regular investment into dividend-paying shares can result in significant passive income over time.

Posted by Simon Watkins Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is money earned from minimal daily effort. And anyone with an income can make it and then turn it into a sizeable investment pot, in my view.

The way I did it initially was to invest around 20% of whatever I earned into shares that paid dividends.

The current median average salary in the UK is £34,963 a year, so after taxes it would leave £28,245. This is around £2,354 a month, so 20% of that is about £471 a month.

I cannot stress enough that no set minimum amount is required to make significant passive income. Even small amounts invested regularly can produce much bigger returns.

Big things have small beginnings

Using the UK average salary example, £471 a month could be invested into one of several high-dividend-paying FTSE 100 stocks.

British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS), for example, pays a 9.75% dividend currently and is part of my own high-yield portfolio.

Just £471 invested monthly in this stock could produce a £97,129 investment pot after 10 years. This would pay £8,744 a year in dividends, or £729 a month!

This is on two provisos. First, the yield averaged the same (it could be less, or more, as dividend payouts and share prices change).

And second, the dividends paid out are reinvested back into the stock – known as ‘dividend compounding’. This is the same process as leaving interest paid in a bank account to grow over time.

On the same two provisos, this £471 a month over 30 years could grow into £1,026,427. This would pay £94,742 in dividend yield a year, or £7,895 a month!

How to choose the stocks

In my case, three factors are key in stock selection.

First, it needs a yield of at least 7% — but the higher the better, provided the stock quality remains good.

Second, its shares should appear to me to be undervalued against their peers, using various financial measurements. British American Tobacco, for instance, is currently trading on the key price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at just 6.1. This compares to a peer group average of 7.8, so it looks undervalued to me.

Additionally, a discounted cash flow analysis shows the stock to be around 55% undervalued at its present price of £23.70. Therefore, a fair value would be around £52.67, but this does not necessarily mean it will ever reach that level.

The third key factor in my stock selection is how the core business looks. In British American Tobacco’s case, it is transitioning away from tobacco products and towards non-combustible nicotine products, such as vapes.

So far, this appears to be going well. Its 2023 results showed adjusted profit from operations rose 3.1% in 2023 from 2022 – to £12.47bn. Analysts’ expectations are that its earnings and EPS will rise respectively by 71% and 65.1% a year to end-2026. 

There are risks for me to monitor, of course. One is that its business transition is delayed for some reason. Another is any litigation from the effects of its products in the past.

This said, over time everyone will develop their own methodology for choosing stocks that are right for their investment portfolio.

Ultimately, though, good choices, regular investment, and dividend compounding are all that are required to make significant passive income over time, in my experience.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown’s investors and buy Vodafone shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last year, Vodafone shares have fallen from over 100p to below 70p. Is this a great buying opportunity?

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 dividend growth stock I just can’t ignore

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE 100 company’s dividend has a compound annual growth rate of just over 10% -- here’s what I‘d do…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Many investors look to Warren Buffett -- the Oracle of Omaha -- for investing guidance. Here's how he could held…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

JD Sports Fashion shares: an incredible investment opportunity or a value trap?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a big fall on the back of a profit warning, JD Sports Fashion shares now look very cheap. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Despite being around an 18-month high, GSK’s share price looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price has risen over the past 18 months, but it still looks undervalued against its peers, and new…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s the 2024 and 2025 Vodafone dividend forecast

| James Beard

Vodafone's falling share price has put a dent in my ISA. That's why I'm taking an interest in the two-year…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£1k to invest would buy me 63 shares in this cheap company for a second income!

| Oliver Rodzianko

Seeking a second income from dividends, our writer explains how just £1,000 can buy him some shares to get him…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 dividend growth shares I’d buy to boost the passive income from my ISA

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend shares could prove a great way to grow my wealth. Give…

Read more »