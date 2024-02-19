Home » Investing Articles » What next for the Vodafone share price?

What next for the Vodafone share price?

For the Vodafone share price to return to previous levels, I think the telecoms giant needs to solve its two fundamental problems.

Posted by James Beard Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Vodafone (LSE:VOD) share price has fallen 53% in five years. But despite the stock now yielding 11.5%, investors still appear reluctant to buy.

In my view, this won’t change until the company has successfully addressed what I believe are its two principal problems.

First, its return on capital employed (ROCE) isn’t high enough, and second, it has massive debts. Fortunately, improving the former will help with the latter.

What does this mean?

ROCE is a measure of how efficiently a company uses it resources. For the year ended 31 March 2023 (FY23), it was 5.1%.

Part of Vodafone’s problem is industry-specific.

The telecoms sector requires enormous investment in infrastructure but, due to intense competition, the scope to make exceptional profits is limited.

Other industries do better. For example, BP‘s ROCE was 18.1%, in 2023.

But I think it’s not a good sign given Vodafone’s previous management team ran a business where the return in three of its key markets was lower than the cost of financing its operations.

The company’s business model in the UK, Italy and Spain is clearly flawed, although I accept rising interest rates and post-pandemic inflation have contributed to the problem.

Can it be fixed?

The company’s addressing the issue by seeking to dispose of its businesses in Spain and Italy. In FY23, these contributed 19% of revenue and 16% of earnings.

Although exiting these territories will make the company smaller, it should increase the group’s ROCE.

Also, it plans to use the sales proceeds to pay off some of its huge borrowings.

Excluding leases, its net debt was €36.2bn at 30 September 2023. This is approximately 2.7 times its forecast FY24 profit as measured by adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation). Vodafone has a target of 2.5 times earnings.

The company could receive up to €15bn from leaving Spain and Italy.

Assuming all proceeds are used to reduce its borrowings — and removing the FY23 contribution of these markets from its forecast FY24 profit — its gearing could fall below 2 times.

At this level, I don’t think Vodafone would be viewed as highly indebted.

Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s most valuable telecoms company, says its “comfort zone” is 2.25-2.75 times.

What happens then?

As the restructuring nears completion, I think Vodafone’s share price could start climbing again. That’s because investors will look more favourably on a company that’s using its assets more efficiently. And one that’s less highly geared.

Deutsche Telekom trades on a price-to-earnings multiple of 12. Post-reorganisation, Vodafone will have a higher ROCE with less debt, than its larger rival.

Applying a 16% drop in earnings to its consensus FY25 forecast of €2.57bn, would give a figure of €2.16bn (£1.85bn).

If it achieved a similar valuation to Deutsche Telekom, its market cap would be £22.1bn. That’s a 23% premium to today’s share price.

Time to buy?

Due to this potential, if I didn’t already own some, I’d be tempted to buy the company’s shares.

But I think it will take a while before the benefits of the restructuring flow to its bottom line. That’s assuming, of course, that the planned deals are successfully concluded.

However, I’m going to stick with the company. I take comfort from the fact that it now has a management team that recognises the company needs to change.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d build a robust beginner portfolio using just FTSE shares and £5k

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how he’d invest £5k to build a new portfolio of FTSE shares in 2024 for both long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£500 spare? Here’s how I’d start investing today

| Charlie Keough

This Fool lays out the methods he'd use to start investing in the stock market with just £500. He also…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares keep on climbing. Here’s why I’m staying away

| Oliver Rodzianko

Rolls-Royce shares have been standouts in the past year for price gains. But Oliver Rodzianko doesn't think the stock is…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

Can the Rolls-Royce share price keep going? Here’s what the experts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the Rolls-Royce share price forecasts from bank analysts, but also adds his own view in deciding what…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Dividend Shares

National Grid shares could rise 31%, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

One broker believes National Grid shares could deliver big returns in the medium term due to a “game changer” in…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 compelling FTSE ‘starter’ stocks I’d invest in

| Oliver Rodzianko

These two FTSE stocks might be the first I'd buy if I were to start investing from scratch. Here's why…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to surge to 10,000 by 2025! 2 stocks to consider buying before it does

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

New analyst forecasts indicate an upcoming 30% surge for the FTSE 100 over the next 18 months. Is time running…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock pays a 30% dividend yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock is under fire from short-sellers, making its yield the highest on the London Stock Exchange. But…

Read more »