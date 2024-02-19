Home » Investing Articles » At £16.70, I think this FTSE 100 stock could be 24% undervalued!

At £16.70, I think this FTSE 100 stock could be 24% undervalued!

The GSK share price offers sector-leading value at current prices. Royston Wild explains why the FTSE 100 stock is on his shopping list today.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve long argued that the GSK (LSE:GSK) share price is undervalued compared to its peers. And despite the FTSE 100 company taking off since early December, I still think its shares still look dirt cheap today. It currently changes hands at £16.70 per share.

In fact, based on current earnings forecasts, it seems to be undervalued by around a quarter of its current share price. I’m thinking of adding it to my stocks portfolio when I next have spare cash to invest, and here’s why.

An industry bargain

GSK shares don’t just look cheap compared with the broader FTSE 100. The pharma giant also looks like a bargain compared with the drugs industry’s other big hitters. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of these UK, US and European businesses can be seen below:

CompanyForward P/E ratio
AstraZeneca14.7 times
Merck14.6 times
Pfizer12.3 times
Roche12 times
Johnson & Johnson14.7 times
AbbVie15.5 times

Like GSK, these six businesses are all on the list of top 10 global pharmaceuticals developers by revenue. Based on current profit forecasts, they carry an average P/E multiple of 14 times.

This reading is well ahead of GSK’s forward-looking reading of 10.4 times. In fact, none of these businesses boasts a lower earnings multiple than the Cambridge firm.

GSK shares would need to be trading at £22 per share to reach that industry average of 14 times. This suggests the business is undervalued by 24%.

Turning the corner

One reason for the company’s attractive valuation reflects recent concerns over its drugs pipeline. Analyst Adam Vettese of eToro has previously said its disappointing share price performance in recent years is about “fears GSK hasn’t got enough knockout medicines and vaccines in the pipeline to sustain it over the next decade.”

However, the Footsie firm is ramping up R&D investment to yield the next generation of blockbuster drugs. This increased a further 13% in 2023, to £6.2bn.

And promisingly, these huge sums are beginning to bear fruit. It had 71 vaccines and medicines in clinical development at the end of 2023, with 18 at the Phase III testing or registration phase.

It also banked regulatory approvals for a cluster of potential blockbuster drugs last year, including for respiratory treatment Arexvy and HIV preventer Apretude.

Why I’d buy GSK shares

I’ve been looking for ways to invest in the pharmaceuticals sector for some time. This sector is tipped for strong growth in the coming decades as the global population rises and healthcare investment in emerging markets takes off.

Amid signs that it’s turning the corner, I think buying GSK shares could be a great way to gain exposure to this market. It has an excellent record of getting its products from lab bench to pharmacy shelf. And it has considerable financial firepower it can deploy to boost growth (as illustrated by its $1.4bn takeover of respiratory specialist Aiolos Bio last month).

And as I have shown, GSK’s share price seems to offer blistering value today even though it still has further room for improvement on the R&D front. I think it might be too cheap for me to miss.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Investing in a Stocks & Shares ISA for lifelong passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can use the Stocks and Shares ISA to shield their investment gains from tax. It's also a great…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

At 41.5p, is the Lloyds share price now irresistibly cheap?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price offers a twin bonus of low P/E ratio and 7%+ dividend yield. But is the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This unloved FTSE 250 stock is set to soar!

| Cliff D'Arcy

This FTSE 250 company's share price has fallen by almost two-thirds in the past five years. The firm is now…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in the FTSE 100’s best performer 5 years ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Everybody loves a winner, although this FTSE 100 stock may be a rare exception. It's time to show some respect…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

A bull run is coming! I’ll invest £5k in 5 shares before the stock market rally

| Harvey Jones

I want to be fully invested when the stock market rally finally arrives. I just wish I had the cash…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 3 FTSE 100 stocks may be the best shares to buy before interest rates are cut

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking for the best shares to buy before the Bank of England starts cutting interest rates. The following three…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

If this company is selling at 60% off with a 5% yield, I’m buying it for passive income

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks Impax Asset Management could be a very strong investment for him to get passive income. Here are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start investing in UK stocks with just £500

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains how he would start investing by finding companies that are familiar through experience or everyday observations.

Read more »