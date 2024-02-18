Home » Investing Articles » At 230p, I think this FTSE 100 dividend share could be 14% undervalued!

At 230p, I think this FTSE 100 dividend share could be 14% undervalued!

I’ve been building my position in this unloved FTSE powerhouse in recent days. Here’s why I think it’s one of the index’s best value stocks to buy.

Posted by Royston Wild Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A poor start to 2024 means the Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN.) share price is currently sitting at 230p. Like many FTSE 100 shares, the financial services giant has fallen out of favour with investors as hopes of swingeing interest rate cuts have receded.

As an existing shareholder, I’ve just added more of its shares to my portfolio however. Its low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and sky-high dividend yield encouraged me to open a position in August. I chose to increase my stake in the business on Tuesday (13 February) too.

And as I’m about to show, Legal & General offers stunning all-round value. In fact I think it could be undervalued by double-digit percentages.

Low valuation

I’ve come to this conclusion by considering the forward earnings multiples of some of Legal & General’s major rivals. The ratios of these major UK, US and European shares can be seen in the table below.

CompanyForward P/E ratio
Zurich12 times
Aegon6.9 times
Aviva9.6 times
AIG9.4 times
Sun Life11 times
Prudential10 times

The average P/E ratio for these six financial companies stands at 9.8 times for their current financial years. By comparison, the corresponding multiple for Legal & General shares sits further back at 8.4 times. Only Dutch rival Aegon has a lower valuation today.

To bring the Footsie company up to that industry average close to 10 times, it would need to be trading at 268p per share. That’s a 14% premium to its current share price.

Stunning dividend yield

Okay, that’s a handy discount rather than a spectacular one. But when I also consider Legal & General’s superior dividend yield, its appeal as a value stock looks very, very attractive, at least in my opinion.

CompanyForward dividend yield
Zurich6.7%
Aegon6.4%
Aviva8.3%
AIG2.2%
Sun Life4.5%
Prudential2.2%

The prospective yield for the British firm’s six chief rivals sits at a decent 5.1%. This sits way below the 9.3% dividend yield currently offered up on Legal & General shares.

Why I bought the shares

The Footsie company hasn’t had the best time of late as the cost-of-living crisis has impacted financial services demand. Legal & General’s operating profit basically flatlined in the first half of 2023, at £941m.

Full-year results scheduled for next month (6 March) are likely to show that these tough conditions persisted in the second half. And if interest rates fail to fall markedly the company could struggle to grow earnings again in 2024.

But this hasn’t dented my enthusiasm for the stock. This is because I buy shares for the long haul, say a decade or longer. And over this sort of timeframe the profits outlook remains hugely encouraging. Demand for its protection, retirement and wealth products is likely to rise strongly amid rapid demographic changes across its global markets.

And in the meantime, Legal & General’s cash-rich balance sheet should allow it to continue paying market-smashing dividends. I think this is one of the FTSE 100’s greatest value stocks right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

5 UK stocks Fools think can withstand a recession

| The Motley Fool Staff

Five Foolish authors highlight stocks to hopefully not only survive but thrive in the long term, whatever happens with the…

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 company looks 31% undervalued to me. Could it grow 20% in a year?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has been looking for a FTSE 100 business that might give him good returns over the next year.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 REITs I own for juicy returns yielding a combined 14.5%

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down her investment case behind buying REITs with a focus on gaining passive income from these property…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the Tesco dividend forecast through to 2026

| John Fieldsend

The Tesco dividend forecast looks set to rise through to 2026, but are the payouts attractive enough for our writer…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Why wait until April? Here’s how I’d invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA now!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why and how he would aim to invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA now, rather than…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is selling this brilliant-performing share. Can I learn something?

| Christopher Ruane

Berkshire Hathaway, the company led by Warren Buffett, has been selling some shares in its biggest holding. Can our writer…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Buying 1,250 shares of this FTSE 250 stock could earn me a £1,000 passive income annually

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a FTSE 250 share with proven cash generation potential that raised its interim ordinary dividend this…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to earn hard cash without working for it?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he's aiming to seize current opportunities presented by historically low valuations of some FTSE 100 shares.

Read more »