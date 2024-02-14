Home » Investing Articles » This unloved FTSE 100 stock is the cheapest it’s been in 12 years!

This unloved FTSE 100 stock is the cheapest it’s been in 12 years!

FTSE 100 stock Diageo has been out of favour with investors for quite some time. Here’s why it might now be a once-in-a-decade bargain.

Posted by Ben McPoland Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares of booze behemoth Diageo (LSE: DGE) are down 28.5% in just over two years. This decline has left the FTSE 100 stock cheaper than it’s been for over a decade, according to one valuation metric.

Therefore, I think today — Valentine’s Day — could be a great time to show this rejected share some loving affection.

Slowing sales

Diageo has experienced slower-than-expected growth recently due to surging inflation and higher interest rates. With budgets squeezed, some drinkers have been trading down to cheaper brands and/or consuming less alcohol.

This has been painfully evident in the company’s Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) market. Sales there plunged 23% year on year for the six months ended 31 December (H1).

The firm had originally been slow to spot this deceleration, resulting in a build-up of unsold drink. It could still take a while to get wholesale inventory levels back to normal.

Furthermore, Diageo has been losing some market share in North America, where sales dipped 1.5% in H1. This is arguably more worrying because it accounts for over a third of total revenue compared to around 11% for the LAC region.

However, management says it’s willing to cede US market share in the short term by not lowering prices on its premium brands. This is to preserve brand equity and future pricing power.

New CEO

Meanwhile, the company has new leadership following the untimely passing of long-serving CEO Sir Ivan Menezes in July 2023.

Naturally, some investors have expressed doubts about management following the Latin America issues.

While a potential risk, I think it’s far too early to form such judgements. Excluding the LAC region, organic net sales actually grew 2.5% in H1 due to strong growth in Asia Pacific, Africa and Europe.

Once-in-a-decade cheapness

All this uncertainty has left the stock’s valuation looking attractive. In fact, it’s currently trading on a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of around 3.8. That’s the lowest this metric has been since 2012.

Created at TradingView

The stock is also nearing an eight-year low when looking at the forward price-to-earnings multiple.

Created at TradingView

Taking the long view

Warren Buffett says to buy stocks that “you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Diageo strikes me as such a business. In 10 years, I’d expect to find brands like Johnnie Walker, Guinness and Baileys still thriving and selling for a healthy profit.

Diageo top brands

Source: Diageo

And if the firm successfully takes tequila around the world — as it intends to and has already done with other drinks — then I’d also expect its Don Julio brand to be a lot more valuable in 10 years.

Over the medium term, the spirits giant aims to deliver organic net sales growth of 5%-7%. Long term, it expects organic operating profit to grow faster than organic net sales.

And it has an ambitious target to increase its global share of the total beverage alcohol market from 4.7% today to 6% by 2030.

If it can achieve these targets, then I think today’s issues will look like mere speed bumps in the rear-view mirror.

Therefore, I see Diageo as a solid long-term investment at today’s valuation. And if I wasn’t already a shareholder, I’d be investing while the stock is down.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Glencore’s share price looks very cheap to me, especially with the 8.9% yield

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price looks undervalued to me and the business seems set to grow as commodities markets gain ground on…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 of the highest-quality stocks in the FTSE 250

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two FTSE 250 companies are growing at a healthy rate and generate big profits in the process. They also…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 banking stock is down 70%! Should I buy or stay away?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a bank from the FTSE 250 has seen its share price plummet in recent years, and…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

188 shares in this FTSE dividend star could make me £552 a month in passive income

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant looks set to benefit as China’s economy recovers and pays a high dividend that could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10.8% yield! I’d buy British American Tobacco shares and hold for 30 years

| John Fieldsend

British American Tobacco shares offer one of the biggest yields on the FTSE 100. But are they worth buying as…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

£12,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £2,000 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

This FTSE 100 stalwart shows that big passive income can be created from even a modest starting stake. Here’s how…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Severn Trent share price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Severn Trent share price has tumbled in 2024, but is management steadily turning the ship around? Zaven Boyrazian analyses…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £8,836 a year

| Harvey Jones

Investing a decent lump sum today can help me build a substantial second income for my retirement. There's no time…

Read more »