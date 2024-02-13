Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I’m snapping up undervalued dividend shares

Here’s why I’m snapping up undervalued dividend shares

This Fool plans to build wealth by buying dividend shares. Here, he details how he plans to do it and what shares he’d buy.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I love dividend shares. They offer the chance to make extra cash by doing little to no work. For me, that’s ideal.

Most of the shares in my portfolio that offer a meaty yield reside on the FTSE 100 or FTSE 250. Both indexes are home to many great companies that have strong and stable cash flows. As such, these companies are often willing to offer dividends that are generous and growing.

Right now, I see an array of brilliant income shares out there. Even better, a lot of them look dirt cheap. I’m rushing to buy them. Let me explain why.

The power of compounding

I target dividend shares because it allows me to benefit from compounding. Any dividends that I receive, I reinvest back into buying more shares of the company. By doing this, it essentially means that I earn interest on my interest. The more I do this, the quicker my pot grows.

I buy for the long term. That’s at least 10 years and ideally, it’s a lot longer than that. The stock market has proved over and over again that investing for the long run is the most efficient way to benefit from it. By buying dividend shares, I plan to speed up the process of building wealth.

Warren Buffett once pinpointed the power of compound interest as a main catalyst in his wealth creation. If it’s good enough for Buffett, then it’s most certainly good enough for me.

Value to be had

It’s all well and good for me to say this. But it’s time I put my money where my mouth is. What sort of income shares am I eyeing?

I like the look of HSBC (LSE: HSBA). As I write, it yields 5.5%. That’s above the FTSE 100 average of around 4%.

The stock looks incredibly cheap, trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of just five. That’s some way off its five-year average of around 13. It’s also below the ‘value’ benchmark of 10.

Of course, HSBC’s tempting price doesn’t come without risks. Firstly, there are concerns surrounding the poor performance of UK banks in recent times. We saw Jeremy Hunt request a sit-down with top banking executives a few weeks back to address this issue.

On top of that, its exposure to Asia, and more specifically China, is also a concern given ongoing geopolitical issues and a weak Chinese property market. The firm generated a quarter of its revenues from mainland China last year.

But even so, I’m not too worried about that. It’s an issue that’ll impact the stock in the short term. But in the years to come, and as the Chinese economy continues to grow, fuelled by things such as a rising middle class, I’d expect HSBC’s focus on the region to bear fruit. It has earmarked over $6bn for investment in Asia to 2025.

I’ve had HSBC on my watchlist for a while. I suspect it won’t be too long before I decide to open a position with some investable cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Tesla share price is down 24% this year! Can it remain in the Magnificent 7?

| Mark David Hartley

With the Tesla share price crashing, it could lose its place in the Magnificent 7. I’m considering which S&P 500…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I think now could be a smart time to shop in the FTSE 250

| Charlie Keough

After a slow start to 2024, this Fool thinks now could be a savvy time to look for bargains in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 attractive UK growth stock for 2024 and beyond

| Kevin Godbold

City analysts predict strong earnings ahead for this growth stock and there’s a decent dividend for investors to collect too.

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Growth Shares

The ITM Power share price is rising again. Should I buy the stock now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

On the back of good news, the ITM Power share price has risen more than 40% in just a few…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing For Beginners

I’d buy these two shares if we get a stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains a couple of stocks on his watchlist that he'd look to buy if we saw some volatility…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How to find 10-baggers (10x returns) in the stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If someone's goal is to increase their capital in the stock market tenfold, there are certain things to look for…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I’m thinking of buying to hold all the way to 2034!

| Royston Wild

I think these penny stocks could deliver huge returns over the next decade. Here's why I'm thinking of adding them…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in NIO stock 3 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The NIO stock price has slumped in the past few years. But looking at revenue growth prospects, I'm wondering if…

Read more »