Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce’s share price is still over £3! Have I missed a golden opportunity?

Rolls-Royce’s share price is still over £3! Have I missed a golden opportunity?

Despite Rolls-Royce’s dramatic share price rise, the stock still looks undervalued to me, and the company is targeting major growth to 2027.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) share price is still over £3, having nearly tripled in value over the past 12 months.

After such a rise, some investors may buy the stock simply to try to avoid missing out on further gains. Others may avoid the shares, waiting for a drop in price before they buy, if they do at all.

In my view, neither approach is right in the context of long-term investment. The only question I ask myself in this situation is whether value is still left in the stock.

If the answer is ‘yes’, then I will consider buying it.

Is there value left in the share price?

Just because a stock has risen sharply in price does not mean it is overvalued. The company may simply be worth more now than it was before.

In fact, it could well be worth even more than the current share price reflects.

Rolls-Royce currently trades on the key price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio measurement at 16.1. This is by far the lowest in its peer group, which has an average P/E of 37.5.

The group comprises BAE Systems (at 18.8), Honeywell International (22.7), RTX Corporation (37.5), and Babcock International (71.1).

On this measure, Rolls-Royce shares look very undervalued.

A discounted cash flow model shows them to be around 62% undervalued at the present price of £3.18. A fair value would be about £8.37.

This does not necessarily mean that the shares will ever reach that level. But it does underline to me again that they are very good value indeed.

Is the business on a strong uptrend?

Rolls-Royce understands that it must ‘upgrade’ its business to effect a major upward revaluation of its shares. At its Capital Markets Day on 28 November, it said a key target was achieving that investment-grade profile.

This gives a company an elite status in global markets, allowing it greater and more preferential access to capital. The new capital can then be used to drive greater growth.

Rolls-Royce is currently rated BB+ by Standard & Poor’s ratings agency – one rung below investment grade. Moody’s agency rates it Ba2 – two rungs below investment grade.

To this end of upgrading its business, December saw it unveil financial targets to be achieved by 2027. These include £2.5bn-£2.8bn in operating profit, a 13%-15% operating margin, and a 16%-18% return on capital.

It also aims for free cash flow of £2.8bn-£3.1bn by that time. This cash pile can provide another major boost to growth.

One risk in the stock is that another pandemic would cripple its civil aerospace revenues (comprising 43% of its business). Additionally, a major problem in any of its key defence sector products would be very costly to it.

Will I buy it?

Provided that I can see value remaining in a stock, it is never too late for me to buy it.

Investing for the long term allows a company time to realise this value. It also allows for the flattening out over time of any short-term shocks seen in a market or individual stock.

I see such value in Rolls-Royce, meaning that I would usually buy the stock.

However, I already own shares in another company in the sector — BAE Systems – so buying Rolls-Royce would unbalance my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The best (and worst) performers on the FTSE 250 last week

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the biggest movers on the FTSE 250 during the week ended 9 February. Overall, the index…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Never mind buy-to-let! I’m investing in FTSE shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite the popularity of rental real estate, FTSE shares like this one may offer far more promising opportunities for long-term…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

History suggests the stock market will do this after the next UK general election in 2024

| Ben McPoland

What might happen to the stock market after the next general election? Ben McPoland takes a look and highlights one…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is the British American Tobacco share price too good to pass on?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the lookout for value shares. At its current share price, could British American Tobacco be a…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of this 9.5%-yielding FTSE 100 gem after 2023 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock posted good 2023 results, looks undervalued against its peers, and pays a high dividend that could…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d target a £1,000 passive income from £10k with this FTSE high yielder

| Roland Head

This FTSE 100 dividend stock offers a 10% yield. Roland Head explains why it's one of his top picks for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which is my number-one FTSE 100 housebuilder?

| James Beard

After a shock announcement, Barratt Developments will overtake Taylor Wimpey as the FTSE 100's largest builder. But should I buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At 64p, I think the Vodafone share price could be 85% undervalued!

| James Beard

With the Vodafone share price continuing to disappoint, our writer's trying to work out what the telecoms giant will be…

Read more »