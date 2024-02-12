Home » Investing Articles » Renewable energy REITS are on sale! Here’s why I’d buy them for massive dividends

Renewable energy REITS are on sale! Here’s why I’d buy them for massive dividends

REITs across the renewable energy sector are trading at dirt-cheap prices thanks to higher interest rates. But is this secretly a buying opportunity?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Renewable energy real estate investment trusts (REITs) have had a pretty rough time over the last couple of years. Despite soaring demand for green electricity, these shares have been thrown into the gutter on the back of rising interest rates.

It’s not difficult to understand why this has happened. The bulk of net profits are being redistributed to shareholders as dividends. As such, management teams are forced to rely extensively on external financing to expand their asset portfolios. And now that the cost of debt has increased substantially, the fair value of renewable energy assets has been dropping, dragging valuations in the wrong direction.

However, for long-term investors, this could be a rare buying opportunity to lock in chunky dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

The problem with REITs

Let’s start by looking at one of the UK’s leading wind farm REITs – Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW). Over the last 12 months, the share price has tumbled almost 20% on the back of higher interest rates, wiping out almost £100m of net asset value (NAV).

Yet on a per-share basis, NAV suggests the stock should be trading close to 164p versus today’s valuation of 135p. That’s an 18% discount, suggesting that investor confidence surrounding this business continues to be shot. And there may be a good reason for it.

For starters, it seems interest rate cuts are going to take longer than expected now that the Bank of England intends to maintain higher rates for longer. In the meantime, government windfall taxes on the renewable energy sector have placed even more pressure on margins.

So, it’s easy to see why not everyone is eager to invest in this business right now. And there are plenty of others within the green energy sector in a similar situation. But is this pessimism a mistake?

Cash is king

While Greencoat’s share price has left much to be desired, the same can’t be said for its dividends. Even with macroeconomic pressures, the group remains a cash flow generating machine, enabling management to sustain a 7.4% dividend yield. Management has just hiked shareholder payouts for the 9th consecutive year at an average growth rate of 8%, too!

Providing the firm can keep this up, investors may be looking at the start of a new FTSE dividend aristocrat. As such, the already impressive yield today could get substantially higher later down the line.

This strategy is precisely how Warren Buffett is now earning more than a 50% annual yield on his original investment into Coca-Cola. There’s no guarantee Greencoat can replicate such chunky payouts. But, providing management continues to prudently manage its debt load, I believe the firm has this same potential, especially considering the ever-increasing demand for renewable energy.

That’s why I’ve already added this REIT to my income portfolio and am currently considering buying more at today’s price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to turn £7 a day into passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly setting aside £7 a day could be the key to unlocking a chunky passive income to last a lifetime.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The best (and worst) performers on the FTSE 250 last week

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the biggest movers on the FTSE 250 during the week ended 9 February. Overall, the index…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Never mind buy-to-let! I’m investing in FTSE shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite the popularity of rental real estate, FTSE shares like this one may offer far more promising opportunities for long-term…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

History suggests the stock market will do this after the next UK general election in 2024

| Ben McPoland

What might happen to the stock market after the next general election? Ben McPoland takes a look and highlights one…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is the British American Tobacco share price too good to pass on?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the lookout for value shares. At its current share price, could British American Tobacco be a…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of this 9.5%-yielding FTSE 100 gem after 2023 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock posted good 2023 results, looks undervalued against its peers, and pays a high dividend that could…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d target a £1,000 passive income from £10k with this FTSE high yielder

| Roland Head

This FTSE 100 dividend stock offers a 10% yield. Roland Head explains why it's one of his top picks for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce’s share price is still over £3! Have I missed a golden opportunity?

| Simon Watkins

Despite Rolls-Royce’s dramatic share price rise, the stock still looks undervalued to me, and the company is targeting major growth…

Read more »