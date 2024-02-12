Getting started with passive income is easier than most people think. Even starting with nothing, a safety net is still doable, says Tom Rodgers.

How I built £4,000 of passive income starting with £0

I started investing late in life, but I’ve still managed to develop thousands of pounds in passive income.

And I think it’s easier than most people believe. Like a lot of readers, I also started with next to nothing.

No savings, no investments and no trust fund. No business interests, and no property. No buy-to-let rental income either.

I had the money I made from freelance writing.

But without passive income, I had no safety net to simply enjoy my leisure time.

So this is how I started.

Zero to hero

Depositing small, regular amounts into a tax-advantaged account like a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP is a great way to get up and running.

It soon grows into a decent stake without you really noticing. Today I’m 42 years old and I have about £4,000 of passive income banked.

Almost exactly half of this comes from share price increases in the growth stocks I own.

The rest is from regular dividend payments from income stocks.

Not all companies pay dividends. These include the biggest names: Amazon, Netflix and the Google owner Alphabet.

Thirst for growth

It can be frustrating to find a stock you like, and see it doesn’t pay dividends. However, it’s not always a binary choice between dividends or growth forever.

For example: one of my best investments did not pay a dividend when I first bought the shares.

However, it will start sending me free dividend cash this year.

This is the £200m market cap viral medicine testing company Hvivo (LSE:HVO).

It trades on the AIM market, one step below the FTSE 250.

Buying shares in what was then an unknown 12p-per-share penny stock was quite scary. But I did a huge amount of research before buying in.

I listened to investor presentations. I looked at their rival companies to see how fast they could grow. I watched like a hawk to see if management actually made good on promises.

Hot profit

Hvivo’s sales shot up from £3.3m in 2019 to £55.5m in 2023.

From losing £5m a year, the company is now raking in £8m a year in profits.

It is vastly more cost-effective for big pharma companies to use Hvivo’s models than any other method. That’s why Hvivo’s pay-up-front clinic model has seen such explosive growth.

So I’ll hold this alongside my other dividend-paying shares.

I’ll use compound growth to my advantage here: reinvesting any dividend payments into buying more shares. For me, that includes 7.5% dividend renewables fund Greencoat UK Wind and the low-cost 13.8% dividend yield metals producer Sylvania Platinum.

Building passive income is a way I’ve used to make my money work for me, rather than the other way around. Given my results to date, I can’t see myself stopping any time soon.