Home » Investing Articles » How I built £4,000 of passive income starting with £0

How I built £4,000 of passive income starting with £0

Getting started with passive income is easier than most people think. Even starting with nothing, a safety net is still doable, says Tom Rodgers.

Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I started investing late in life, but I’ve still managed to develop thousands of pounds in passive income.

And I think it’s easier than most people believe. Like a lot of readers, I also started with next to nothing.

No savings, no investments and no trust fund. No business interests, and no property. No buy-to-let rental income either.

I had the money I made from freelance writing.

But without passive income, I had no safety net to simply enjoy my leisure time.

So this is how I started.

Zero to hero

Depositing small, regular amounts into a tax-advantaged account like a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP is a great way to get up and running.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

It soon grows into a decent stake without you really noticing. Today I’m 42 years old and I have about £4,000 of passive income banked.

Almost exactly half of this comes from share price increases in the growth stocks I own.

The rest is from regular dividend payments from income stocks.

Not all companies pay dividends. These include the biggest names: Amazon, Netflix and the Google owner Alphabet.

Thirst for growth

It can be frustrating to find a stock you like, and see it doesn’t pay dividends. However, it’s not always a binary choice between dividends or growth forever.

For example: one of my best investments did not pay a dividend when I first bought the shares.

However, it will start sending me free dividend cash this year.

This is the £200m market cap viral medicine testing company Hvivo (LSE:HVO).

It trades on the AIM market, one step below the FTSE 250.

Buying shares in what was then an unknown 12p-per-share penny stock was quite scary. But I did a huge amount of research before buying in.

I listened to investor presentations. I looked at their rival companies to see how fast they could grow. I watched like a hawk to see if management actually made good on promises.

Hot profit

Hvivo’s sales shot up from £3.3m in 2019 to £55.5m in 2023.

From losing £5m a year, the company is now raking in £8m a year in profits.

It is vastly more cost-effective for big pharma companies to use Hvivo’s models than any other method. That’s why Hvivo’s pay-up-front clinic model has seen such explosive growth.

So I’ll hold this alongside my other dividend-paying shares.

I’ll use compound growth to my advantage here: reinvesting any dividend payments into buying more shares. For me, that includes 7.5% dividend renewables fund Greencoat UK Wind and the low-cost 13.8% dividend yield metals producer Sylvania Platinum.

Building passive income is a way I’ve used to make my money work for me, rather than the other way around. Given my results to date, I can’t see myself stopping any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Rodgers has positions in Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, Hvivo Plc and Sylvania Platinum. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Should I sell my FTSE 100 tracker and buy this cut-price dividend growth stock instead?

| Harvey Jones

I'm tempted to sell my FTSE 100 tracker to raise funds to purchase a dirt-cheap UK stock that I hope…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 big FTSE 100 income stocks that go ex-dividend this week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two FTSE 100 stocks with above-average dividend yields that will shortly be paying out more income…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Renewable energy REITS are on sale! Here’s why I’d buy them for massive dividends

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

REITs across the renewable energy sector are trading at dirt-cheap prices thanks to higher interest rates. But is this secretly…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to turn £7 a day into passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly setting aside £7 a day could be the key to unlocking a chunky passive income to last a lifetime.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The best (and worst) performers on the FTSE 250 last week

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the biggest movers on the FTSE 250 during the week ended 9 February. Overall, the index…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Never mind buy-to-let! I’m investing in FTSE shares instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite the popularity of rental real estate, FTSE shares like this one may offer far more promising opportunities for long-term…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

History suggests the stock market will do this after the next UK general election in 2024

| Ben McPoland

What might happen to the stock market after the next general election? Ben McPoland takes a look and highlights one…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is the British American Tobacco share price too good to pass on?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is on the lookout for value shares. At its current share price, could British American Tobacco be a…

Read more »