Home » Investing Articles » 3 ways to invest in booming artificial intelligence (AI) growth stocks

3 ways to invest in booming artificial intelligence (AI) growth stocks

AI looks set to transform the world over the next decade. Here are three options for investors to consider for exposure to this key technology.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) have recently helped drive the S&P 500 index above 5,000 points for the very first time.

Meanwhile, shares of UK-based chip firm Arm Holdings rose a staggering 50% in New York on 8 February after an AI-powered earnings beat.

AI is not in any way, shape or form a hype cycle. We believe that AI is the most profound opportunity in our lifetimes, and we’re only at the beginning.

Arm CEO Rene Haas speaking to Bloomberg

Here, I’ll consider three ways investors can get in on the action.

Individual shares

The most straightforward method is through buying the shares of companies already benefitting from AI.

That could be the so-called ‘Magnificent Seven’ group of tech stocks:

  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Alphabet (Google)
  • Amazon
  • Nvidia
  • Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook)
  • Tesla

However, after a massive year-long surge in their respective share prices, this collective is highly valued right now.

We’re looking at an average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 50. That’s a hefty premium to be paying.

ETFs

An alternative way to invest in AI might be through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). That could either be dedicated technology ones or ETFs that track, say, the Nasdaq 100 or S&P 500.

Again, though, valuation is an issue here. After a jaw-dropping 53.8% rise last year, the P/E ratio of the Nasdaq-100 technology index is 31, which is very high by historical standards.

There’s also the issue of top-heaviness, with the five largest stocks — Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Nvidia — making up around 25% of the S&P 500. So there’s overconcentration risk.

Funds and trusts

A third way to invest could be through investment trusts and funds that have a good level of exposure to the theme.

For a fund, I reckon Blue Whale Growth ticks the boxes. It holds a handful of world-class AI stocks like Meta, Nvidia and chip equipment supplier Lam Research.

However, it’s also invested in other sectors, which could offer downside protection in case the AI revolution underwhelms or encounters growing pains.

Blue Whale is a truly active fund with a very concentrated portfolio of just 29 stocks. That adds risk because a couple of duds could drag on performance to a greater degree than a more diversified fund.

However, it’s up 122% since its 2017 launch, easily outperforming the global market.

Source: AJ Bell

One to consider

My best idea here though is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT).

It holds the likes of Amazon and Tesla, but is also invested in top-notch firms like Shopify. The e-commerce platform has released Shopify Magic, a suite of AI-enabled features integrated across its products.

Unlike stocks and funds, trusts can trade at a discount to their underlying assets. This means the market price can be lower than the net asset value per share.

Scottish Mortgage is currently trading at a 12.4% discount, which I think offers a safer way of investing in AI at the moment.

One risk here is interest rates staying higher for longer than expected. High rates are generally a negative for the type of rapid-growth stocks the trust holds.

Yet I’m confident that Scottish Mortgage’s world-class growth portfolio will drive market-beating returns over the only period that matters. The long term.

Source: Scottish Mortgage

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, Shopify, and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Lam Research, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Shopify, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d aim to turn a £20,000 ISA into £28,133 of passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Investing can certainly be daunting for those with no experience. So here's how I'd invest £20,000 and aim for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which should I buy, the S&P 500 or the FTSE 100?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Since the global financial crisis of 2007-09, the S&P 500 index has blown away the FTSE 100. So why do…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Savings wiped out? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to rebuild wealth!

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time. So here's how his teachings can help us build…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£15k in savings? I’d aim for £817k in dividend shares and £32k a year of passive income

| Royston Wild

Our Foolish writer Royston Wild has come up with a plan he thinks can generate a brilliant passive income in…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d invest £480 a month in FTSE 100 stocks to target a comfortable retirement!

| Royston Wild

Regularly investing FTSE 100 stocks can help investors make a healthy passive income for retirement. Here Royston Wild reveals his…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Lloyds’ share price could keep plummeting!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds Banking Group has seen its share price fall by more than a fifth in the past year. And Royston…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares look dirt-cheap and I’ve just bought these 3 unmissable bargains

| Harvey Jones

I've been on a shopping spree adding a heap of bargain FTSE 100 shares to my portfolio. Now I'm hoping…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

UK income stocks: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 contains a host of world-class income stocks and I'm buying as many as I can so I'm…

Read more »