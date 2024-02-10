Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how many ITV shares I’d need for a £2,000 a year passive second income

Here’s how many ITV shares I’d need for a £2,000 a year passive second income

This Fool is wondering how much he’d need to invest in this well-known FTSE 250 broadcaster to try and generate a £2k annual second income.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ITV (LSE: ITV) shares dropped 15% in 2023, closing the year at 63p. Now at 57p, this year’s performance has been weak too. However, all things equal, there can be a silver lining to a falling share price: a higher dividend yield. And this could lead to a more attractive second income for investors.

Here, I’ll look at how much I’d need to invest in this television stock to try and secure two grand of annual passive income.

The company at a glance

ITV operates across three main business segments:

  • Broadcasting — This includes ITV’s free-to-air channels in the UK. It encompasses advertising revenues and other related services.
  • Studios — ITV Studios is responsible for the production and distribution of television programmes, both in the UK and internationally.
  • Online streaming — The firm is growing its ad-supported ITVX platform, which offers live streaming and catch-up services.

Before the internet, newspapers, radio, and particularly terrestrial TV were the places to advertise. ITV commanded huge audiences while the forerunner of ITV Studios successfully exported hit shows like Coronation Street, Prime Suspect, and Poirot to international markets.

These foreign channels weren’t really rivals, as each country still predominantly had a domestic audience.

Intense competition

Clearly, it would have been better for ITV if the internet — particularly Netflix — never happened. The ability to stream things on-demand for very little cost has been incredibly disruptive to ITV’s core broadcasting business model.

Soap audiences, for example, are down 42% since 2014. And worried ITV bosses are reportedly considering whether to just release its soap dramas directly online. This could further accelerate the decline of its traditional linear TV channels, which are still profitable for now.

One bright spot here though is its thriving ITV Studios business. This produces high-quality content for ITV but also sells it globally to other broadcasters and platforms.

While ad revenue has been weak recently, this division grew 8% organically between January 2022 and June 2023. It’s expected to grow revenue at least 5% per year to 2026.

Looking ahead, though, the company’s streaming platform faces huge competition for eyeballs from the likes of Amazon Prime, YouTube, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, and more. This is formidable competition.

Passive income generation

These challenges are reflected in ITV’s share price, which is lower today than it was in the 1990s (i.e., pre-internet). Indeed, it’s down 56% since 2019!

One consequence of this decline is a very high dividend yield of 8.6%. This means that I could hope to bag £2,000 of annual passive income by purchasing 40,877 ITV shares. They would cost me around £23,300.

At first glance, that’s a very attractive return. But could I really bank on this income? I mean, ITV’s dividend record has been a bit all over the place in recent years. In fact, the dividend is less today (5p per share) than before the pandemic (8p per share).

The current payout is covered 1.7 times by anticipated earnings, which is a decent level of dividend coverage and suggests it is sustainable for now. But the future is very uncertain, to my mind.

Therefore, I think I’ll just stick to watching ITV rather than investing in its shares. I reckon there are far safer dividend stocks about to generate passive income right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

3 steps I’d take now to prepare for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane does not know when the next stock market crash will come. But he is taking these steps now…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

With a 7% yield, these shares could be wise for me to hold for passive income

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at what he thinks might be one of the best passive income investments for his…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

British shares look cheap. Here are 3 I’d snap up!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing a trio of cheap looking British shares he reckons could prove smart additions to his portfolio.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d target £200 a month of extra income by spending £94 a week on shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains some nuts and bolts of how he would invest in the stock market to try and build…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £201 a month in shares to target a £48,758 passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the principles he'd use to try and turn £201 each month into an annual passive income approaching…

Read more »

Stack of new one pound coins
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to earn passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's been looking for bargain shares in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 that could offer him unusually high…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Barratt buys Redrow: is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap shares?

| John Fieldsend

Barratt shares are down and Redrow shares are up following the news of a takeover. Is this a chance to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m avoiding Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have been on fire over the past year. But this writer isn't tempted to buy at the current…

Read more »