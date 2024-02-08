Home » Investing Articles » The Anglo American share price is down 47% and looks in bargain territory

The Anglo American share price is down 47% and looks in bargain territory

Despite witnessing a share price collapse, Andrew Mackie continues to focus on the long-term growth story for Anglo American.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Anglo American plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last 12 months has been brutal for Anglo American (LSE: AAL) shareholders. Production downgrades and successive profit warnings have seen its share price crash nearly 50%. But with long-term demand for many of its products set to soar, now could be the time for me to buy while the share price is so low.

Q4 production

The company’s Q4 production report released today (8 February), contained no more new nasty surprises. Most of the damage had already been done following its hastily convened investor update in December, which laid bare the extent of the company’s woes.

One of its key immediate priorities is dealing with the build up of iron ore inventory at its Kumba mine, in South Africa.

Transnet, the country’s state-owned logistics business, has struggled to provide freight and port services to clients. This have left Anglo American with no means of moving its mined volumes.

The government may have recognised the urgency of the situation but it does not look like there’s an end in sight to the bottlenecks.

As a result, this has forced Anglo American to reconfigure its business, including implementing a revised mine plan and structural cost reduction, to protect its margins.

Copper

One of the reasons why I like the business so much is that owns some of the world’s largest copper deposits.

In response to the decarbonisation of transport and heat, copper demand is set to explode over the next 10-plus years. Its latest production report lays bare the extent of a likely future supply cliff face when it comes to this electrification metal.

The miner’s Los Bronces asset accounts for more than 2% of the world’s known copper resources. The mine is 156 years old, and is facing cost pressure from depth and grade as a result.

It may still have enough reserves for another 34 years, but the ore in the current mining area is very hard, impacting costs. Anglo American estimates it will be at least another two years before it can open up other areas of the mine in order to blend this existing ore with higher-grade softer ores and maintain production levels.

Such challenges are not unique to Anglo American. This is an industry-wide issue. I remain firmly of the believe that as net zero commitments ramp up, existing mines won’t be able to meet demand. This fact is not at all reflected in its share price at the moment, in my view.

Long-term outlook

There is little doubt that the business is struggling at the moment. In addition to the issues above, demand for diamonds and platinum group metals (PGMs) is weak. The former because of cost-of-living pressures, and the latter as a result of an expected falling demand for catalytic converters, as EV sales increase.

Ultimately, I see these issues as short term. But beyond this, the real opportunity for me lies in structural long-term growth drivers.

Beyond decarbonisation, Western companies continue to onshore more and more of their manufacturing capability. Demand for metals over the past 20 years has predominantly come from China. I expect the next 20 years for a new wave of demand from G7 economies.

I am looking beyond the short-term operational issues and continue to accumulate shares in Anglo American whenever finances allow.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Anglo American. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 penny stocks with enormous potential

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been scanning the market for penny stocks with a lot of potential. And he believes these two…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 impressive growth stocks I’ve got my eye on in February

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool is looking for quality growth stocks with the potential to soar in the future and earmarks these two…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

1 dividend stock yielding 6% could turn my £20K investment into £1,226 passive income

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains how this dividend stock and its enticing yield could help her aims of building a second income…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 earnings: why did the AstraZeneca share price fall 7%?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers the reasons for AstraZeneca's fall in the FTSE 100 today and explains why he isn't too worried…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Rolls-Royce share price repeat last year’s incredible success in 2024?

| Charlie Carman

The Rolls-Royce share price has become a growth machine recently, but can the FTSE 100 engineering giant continue outperforming the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I plan to retire early with the passive income I’m making today

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has plans of retiring early. Therefore, he's generating passive income today so that he's in a better position…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

£13k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1,487 a month

| Mark David Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates how investors can set themselves up for early retirement with passive income from a portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

This dividend stock blew me away

| Gordon Best

Not many firms have a dividend as high as 7.2%, and even fewer have fundamentals this strong. This dividend stock…

Read more »