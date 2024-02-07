Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 income fund pays a 9.7% yield

This FTSE 250 income fund pays a 9.7% yield

A 9.7% dividend income is one of the best on the FTSE 250, writes Tom Rodgers. He explains why this fund is his next buy.

Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
| More on:
The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I next have some spare cash I’ve decided I’m going to buy FTSE 250 stock TwentyFour Income Fund (LSE:TFIF).

A 9.7% yield puts this fund in the top six out of 250 UK companies. And the fund trades on a cheap price to earnings ratio of 6.2.

And it’s not because the share price has crashed, pushing the yield to unsustainable levels.

Price vs yield

Dividend yields are measured as a percentage. They move in the opposite direction to share prices. So if a company is troubled and investors are selling out fast? Dividend yields can skyrocket.

The shares are still 15% cheaper than they were five years ago. But the price here has been climbing since October 2022.

How big is it?

At a £785m market cap, this fund is not a market minnow. It is on the smaller side for FTSE 250 companies, which may impact liquidity. So that’s something to be aware of.

If you’ve not heard that phrase before — liquidity? That means there are enough buyers that I can sell as much as I want, for the price as listed.

What it does

TwentyFour Income Fund invests in ‘asset-backed securities’. The securities are contracts to pay: like car loans, credit card receivables, or business loans. They can include mortgages as well.

Now — if you’re a student of financial market history or you like The Big Short movie, that phrase might set off alarm bells.

Banks overselling risky derivatives of mortgage-backed securities were partly responsible for the great financial crisis.

Ask anyone who was there, with banks failing and wealth disappearing before our eyes. You will get the same answer: no-one wants to go through that again.

Honours even

But I wouldn’t lump in all of these things as being exactly the same. It depends on how the people that run the fund manage the risks of the products they own.

If I’m investing my hard earned cash in a new fund or company? You can bet I’m going to spend at least couple of months investigating them. Being a bloodhound. Tracking down management and seeing who they are and what they stand for.

NAV-igation

Now, the net asset value of the asset-backed securities this fund owns? It’s about 106.1p per share, as of 5 February 2024.

And the share price? 105.8p.

What does this tells me? The fund is not trading at a massive premium, nor a huge discount.

Should I wait until the price falls a bit, to try and get ahead of the market?

Maybe. But there’s no guarantee that will happen. Even if we do enter a recession and people find it harder to pay off personal or business loans.

Risk vs Reward

Right now, I can’t see many other reasonable ways to generate a 10% yield from my money.

That is, without betting at a blackjack table in the local casino, or chucking cash down the drain on risky sports bets.

I would say this is definitely a higher risk investment than a FTSE 100 company. But if you’re looking for 10% yields, then you probably know that already. Risk and reward are two sides of the same coin.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Rodgers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Barratt Developments shares could be my next FTSE 100 buy after this big news

| Alan Oscroft

This latest news will create the FTSE's biggest housebuilder. So is it time to buy Barratt Developments shares while they're…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Cheap UK growth shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

| Paul Summers

Many high-quality UK growth shares continue to be under the cosh. But Paul Summers thinks it's only a matter of…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Why buying FTSE 100 shares could be a one-way ticket to building wealth

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is keen to buy FTSE 100 shares today and hold them for the decades to come to build…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s why NatWest shares could be my top FTSE 100 buy in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Who'll be buying up cheap NatWest Group shares if they're sold off this summer? I'll be in the queue for…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Is this company a passive income dream?

| Gordon Best

A sustainable passive income can be a real game changer for personal finances. With a huge dividend of 8.7%, could…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

As takeover news sends the Redrow share price soaring, is there still a buying opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Despite a 12.5% surge, could an imminent takeover mean the Redrow share price is still a bargain for investors looking…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

This is the best-performing FTSE 100 stock of the last 40 years

| Tom Rodgers

The best FTSE 100 stock of the last 40 years may surprise readers. To be able to retire, I want…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d try to turn a £20k ISA into a £3,815 second income like this

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd aim to generate sizeable passive income streams by investing a £20k ISA into carefully-chosen dividend…

Read more »