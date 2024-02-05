Home » Investing Articles » Why passive income matters to Lloyds Bank shareholders

Why passive income matters to Lloyds Bank shareholders

With the Lloyds share price continuing to disappoint, I’m thankful that the bank’s stock remains a great source of passive income.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is important to many shareholders, but especially those of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY). It really helps ease the disappointment of an underwhelming share price performance.

The stock is down 26% since February 2019. Over a shorter time frame, its shares are now changing hands for 10% less than at the start of 2024.

Dealing with disappointment

As one of the 2.3m people with a stake in the bank, I find this particularly frustrating. That’s especially so when I look at two common valuation metrics that suggest it’s undervalued.

The price-to-book ratio compares a company’s stock market valuation with its book (accounting) value.

If Lloyds were to cease trading today, and sold all its assets for the amount stated in its accounts at 30 September 2023 (£893bn), then used the proceeds to repay its liabilities (£848bn), there would be enough cash left over to return 67.6p per share to shareholders.

That’s a premium of around 57% to its current share price.

An alternative way to value a business, is to consider its profitability relative to its market cap.

Analysts are expecting a profit after tax of £5.3bn, for 2023. If correct, it means the shares currently have a price-to-earnings ratio of 5. This is low compared to the current figure for FTSE 100 of around 11.

A possible explanation

But with nearly all of its revenue generated in the UK, Lloyds’ performance is closely linked to the domestic economy.

Although rising interest rates will boost its income, there’s an increased risk of borrowers defaulting on their loans.

Also, the UK economy is struggling to grow at the moment.

I’m therefore not expecting its share price to escape the doldrums any time soon.

Payday

But I’m looking forward to May, when the bank pays its next dividend.

It will be its final payout for its 2023 financial year after it made an interim payment of 0.92p a share in September 2023.

Analysts are forecasting a dividend for the year of 2.7p, which means I could receive 1.78p in three months’ time.

However, I’m more optimistic. Based on the 15% increase in the interim dividend, I think the total amount paid for FY23 could be 2.76p — a yield of 6.4%.

Following the sale of Telegraph Media Group, there’s also the possibility of an additional payment in 2024.

One of the conditions of that transaction was that a loan of £1.2bn would be repaid to Lloyds.

The deal is still subject to government approval, but if it’s allowed to proceed, there’s been speculation that the bank could return an additional £500m-£700m (0.78p-1.1p per share) to shareholders.

Looking further ahead, the average of analysts’ forecasts is for dividends of 3.03p (FY24), 3.35p (FY25), and 3.71p (FY26).

Of course, returns to shareholders are never guaranteed.

But as far as I’m concerned, the possibility of receiving these sums helps to soften the blow of a lacklustre share price.

Without such a generous yield, I’d be struggling to find a reason to hold on to my Lloyds shares.

Although I believe the bank to be undervalued, its poor share price performance suggests other investors don’t agree with me.

Until this changes, I’m likely to remain a frustrated shareholder, albeit one receiving some large dividend cheques.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price has fallen again. Should I buy the stock now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

After today’s quarterly results, the Vodafone share price continues to limp on. With the stock looking dirt cheap, is this…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Did Lloyds shares just get even cheaper?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds got into a spot of bother with the FCA recently that pushed the shares downwards, but I see this…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock pays a high dividend that is set to get higher, has a strong core business and…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Why bother picking stocks when I can just invest in ETFs?

| Ben McPoland

This writer explains why he chooses to invest his money in the shares of individual companies rather than passive index…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£30k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £2,100 passive income overnight!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can move closer to financial freedom by generating a passive income from a stock market…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I invest in Lloyds as the FTSE 100 rebounds?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price continues to tumble. But with other FTSE 100 stocks starting to rise, is now the time…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

A ludicrously cheap FTSE 250 stock I’d buy right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock is one of the top performers on one level in a decade, yet the shares remain…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

An 8.7% yield but down 20%! Time for me to buy this forgotten FTSE cash cow?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 dropout yields 8.7% and recently announced plans to trim its workforce to improve margins amid broader economic…

Read more »