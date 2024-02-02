Home » Investing Articles » Is the Shell share price poised for take-off in 2024?

Is the Shell share price poised for take-off in 2024?

The Shell share price has fallen so far in 2024. However, having just released results, could the shares be set to rise? This Fool takes a look.

Dylan Hood
Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Olaf Kraak via Shell plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Shell (LSE: SHEL) share price has delivered investors market-beating returns over the last 12 months. While the FTSE 100 is down 2.5%, Shell shares have climbed over 6%.

That being said, so far in 2024 the stock has dropped almost 4%. However, given the company’s recently announced results, could this be set to change over the next year? Let’s take a closer look.

Excellent results

Yesterday (1 February), Shell released its 2023 Q4 and full-year results. Its full-year earnings came in at $28bn, 29% lower than the prior year when it posted record earnings of just under $40bn. However, this is to be expected given the spike in oil prices after the crisis in Ukraine began in 2022.

A stat that caught my eye was Shell’s earnings in Q4 specifically, which beat analyst expectations. Analysts had anticipated the oil giant’s earnings to be around the $6bn mark, but they actually topped $7bn.

The company attributed its results partly to robust margins from liquefied natural gas trading, which offset lower performance in oil products trading.

Shell also disclosed a 4% uptick in dividends for Q4. As a keen passive income investor, I am always on the lookout for encouraging stats like this.  

Additionally, the company unveiled plans for a $3.5bn share buyback programme for the upcoming three months. This initiative builds on the previously announced $3.5bn share buybacks from November last year, which have now been completed. It’s always a good sign when a company buys back its shares. By reducing the number of shares out there, dividends are shared by fewer investors, and hence yields are pushed up.

My thoughts on valuation

Looking at Shell’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, I also see value. Currently trading at just over seven times earnings, the stock is below my ‘value’ barometer of 10. For context, the FTSE 100 average P/E ratio is currently hovering around 14.

In addition to this, Shell’s primary competitors, the US oil behemoths Chevron and ExxonMobil, carry significantly higher P/E ratios, standing at 10.2 and 11, respectively. This signifies to me that the current Shell share price could be undervalued.

Uncertainty ahead

One of my primary concerns with oil giants like Shell is that they essentially need to reinvent themselves in the next few decades. With the world moving towards renewable energy, Shell must find new ways to generate profit.

That said, demand is expected to stay strong in the short term. In fact, according to the International Energy Administration, natural gas demand is expected to increase by five times this year.

The verdict

Overall, I like the look of Shell shares for my portfolio. Given the current low valuation and encouraging results, I think the shares could pick up this year. While some uncertainty remains over its transition to green energy, now could be a great time to buy for long-term growth. If I had some spare cash I’d be investing today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The BT share price is on life support! Can a move to digital save it?

| Mark David Hartley

The BT share price dropped 10% last month ahead of plans to upgrade the UK network. What will it take…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

What next for the Taylor Wimpey share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Taylor Wimpey's share price has climbed in the past few months, and the outlook's good. So why's it still down…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in this Warren Buffett stock 5 years ago, I’d have over £45,000 today

| Stephen Wright

Owning shares in Apple has been tremendously rewarding for Warren Buffett. But Stephen Wright thinks the stock still has more to…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Dividend Shares

A 7.5% yield but down 22%! Time for me to buy this FTSE 100 miner?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes up an attractive FTSE 100 share for dividend potential, with a dip in the share price boosting…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: the mistake I’m not making again

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright made a mistake with Rolls-Royce shares back in 2022. Here’s how he plans to avoid doing something similar…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is Tesco’s share price rally coming to an end? Here’s what the charts say!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores the factors behind the recent growth in the Tesco share price and whether the FTSE 100 supermarket…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is rising rapidly. Yet no-one’s talking about it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last six months, this FTSE 100 stock has been the third-best performer in the index, delivering a gain…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 8 and a yield of 11.3%, what’s holding back the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

Certain valuation metrics suggest that the Vodafone share price is in bargain territory. So why isn't the stock doing better?

Read more »