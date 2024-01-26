Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 2,055 National Grid shares to target £100 a month in passive income

I’d buy 2,055 National Grid shares to target £100 a month in passive income

A recent pullback has left National Grid shares looking cheap. Here’s why I think this might be one of the FTSE 100’s best income stocks.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: National Grid plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Make money on autopilot? That’s the general idea with passive income. And if I wanted to earn an income without doing anything at all, a recent pullback has made National Grid (LSE: NG) shares look very cheap.

Let’s say I wanted to target a £100 monthly income stream. I’d want to hold it for decades and see my income rise slowly along the way. Well, cheap shares in this company might be just the ticket.

Why National Grid? Well, a stuttering share price has pushed the dividend yield to a near 10-year high, while the firm now trades at less than five times earnings. 

Aside from the cheap entry point, the nature of the business is great for seekers of passive income. The firm manages the UK’s electricity grid along with some US operations and essentially runs a monopoly on its service. 

Say the word ‘monopoly’ and you might think of the argument-causing tabletop board game. Monopolies don’t tend to exist in the real world without coming under regulatory oversight very quickly, but monopolies are around and National Grid is one. 

Monopoly

Monopoly status comes with limitations. The energy supplier isn’t allowed to set prices, for example. It comes with benefits too, like having extremely stable revenue from a lack of competition. 

Consistent income streams allow National Grid to spend most of its earnings on dividends. Last year, around 82% of profits were paid to shareholders. 

As for the dividend itself, it’s been pushed up recently and a 5.56% yield is close to a 10-year high. I’d expect my passive income to continue rising, too, with forecasts showing a 5.85% yield for 2024 and a 6.01% yield for 2025.

So the yield I’d receive from this stock is higher than inflation, interest rates and the majority of the FTSE 100. Pair that with stable earnings and this seems like a no-brainer for an income seeker’s portfolio. 

Income goal

What about risks? Well, National Grid bears the responsibility of building infrastructure. This might be expensive as we transition to a greener energy supply. Large capital expenditure is expected in the years ahead and might threaten future dividend payments. 

But the utility’s dividend has been growing for over 25 years now. While that’s not a guarantee it will continue in the future, it shows the firm is well run. And I must say I’m partial to investing in firms that go a quarter of a century without a hiccup. 

So how do I achieve my £100 a month passive income goal? Well, I’d need to buy 2,055 shares, which would be a one-off payment of £21,089 at today’s price. That’s a solid passive income for less than half the typical deposit on a new house. 

I don’t own the shares already, but will work towards my target when I have spare cash available.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

The boohoo share price is up 15%: are things turning around?

| Dylan Hood

The boohoo share price has struggled over the past few years, however, the stock has climbed 15% this week. Dylan…

Read more »

Value Shares

Are BT shares a steal on a P/E ratio of 6?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BT shares have dropped this year and are currently trading for just over £1. Is this price a bargain? Edward…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Could buying cheap FTSE 100 shares help me get richer in a decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer hopes to build a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares for the long term, with an eye on attractive…

Read more »

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

No passive income right now? I’d follow these 3 timeless Warren Buffett lessons

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights three things that Warren Buffett looks for in a stock, and names one he reckons matches this…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

I’m buying these cheap shares yielding 5.4% for my ISA in February

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why these cheap shares have made it onto his buy list despite already being in his Stocks…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

These 5 stocks are wrecking the whole FTSE 100!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 is down nearly 3% in 2024 to date and around the same over the past year. What's…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Relying on family inheritance for retirement? I’d recommend UK shares instead

| Andrew Mackie

This writer explains why his preferred method for building wealth is through buying UK shares, and offers up a stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Tesla shares break their all-time high in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla shares had a phenomenal year in 2023, rising over 100%. Can the stock surpass these levels and reach an…

Read more »