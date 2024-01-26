Home » Investing Articles » Value Shares » Could buying cheap FTSE 100 shares help me get richer in a decade?

Could buying cheap FTSE 100 shares help me get richer in a decade?

Our writer hopes to build a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares for the long term, with an eye on attractive valuations and passive income potential.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking at the list of companies in the flagship FTSE 100 index, one comes across some of the best-known companies in UK industry, from Shell to Barclays.

But some of the iconic shares in this blue-chip index look cheap to me. I think buying them now to hold for the coming year could help me to build wealth over the coming decade.

Finding cheap shares to buy

When I said that the FTSE 100 shares look cheap, what exactly did I mean?

It is not just about their share prices. Vodafone is a Footsie stock that sells for just pennies, for example, but on its own that does not tell me whether or not it is cheap.

Instead, value here is about a share’s price relative to what I think it is worth over the long term.

Inevitably that involves some judgment and indeed that is one reason why share prices move around, as different investors usually have a range of opinions on what the long-term value of a given share may turn out to be.

Long-term price movements

To try and build wealth over the coming decade, I would take a long-term view when trying to find shares I felt were selling for less than they ought to.

An example of this from my own portfolio is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

Some investors think that the shares, selling on a price-to-earnings ratio of 6, look very cheap. After all, the owner of brands like Lucky Strike makes billions of pounds in profits each year and has a huge cigarette business.

Other investors, though, point to long-term decline in cigarette demand. Last year, the business wrote down the long-term value of some of its brands to zero. So to some in the City, British American Tobacco is a stock that does not offer value so much as being a possible value trap.

I think the cigarette business could be around for decades yet, and expect the company to use its expertise to build a huge business in non-cigarette items like vaping. So, I am hoping that in the coming decade, the value of my British American Tobacco shares will go up, not down.

Being paid to wait

On top of that, some Footsie shares pay me a dividend.

British American Tobacco, for example, has a dividend yield close to 10%. So, for each £100 I invest in its shares today, I would hopefully earn almost a tenner in dividends each year.

If I build a portfolio of different FTSE 100 shares and reinvest the dividends, I think they could add up to sizable passive income streams over the coming decade.

Dividends are never guaranteed and share prices can move down as well as up. Still, I think the Footsie contains some bargains hiding in plain sight that I hope could help me get richer over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Value Shares

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Are cheap shares a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Could buying cheap shares help boost this writer’s wealth? She takes a closer look at some things she'd look at…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

These are my best Warren Buffett shares to consider buying in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett looks for top quality companies to hold for decades, and buys big. This could be a great year…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 giant could be 49% undervalued

| Gordon Best

Companies that provide the essentials can be an effective investment during uncertainty. This FTSE 100 company might just be a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BP share price is nearing its 52-week low: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The BP share price has tumbled over the last few months. As the shares approach their 52-week low, this Fool…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Why I think Lloyds shares are one of the best bargains out there

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have disappointed so far in 2024. But this Fool sees now as a savvy time to swoop in…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Will the IAG share price take off in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

The IAG share price has risen steadily over the last seven days, sitting at around 150p. This Fool assesses whether…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

UK shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Christopher Ruane

The past few years have hurt some UK shares badly -- but are the businesses themselves doing poorly? Our writer…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is rising again! Am I missing out if I don’t buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has jumped in the last few days. Could this be the start of its next surge?…

Read more »