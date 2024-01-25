Home » Investing Articles » UK shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

UK shares: a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

The past few years have hurt some UK shares badly — but are the businesses themselves doing poorly? Our writer sees a possible investment opportunity!

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying UK shares in recent years has not always felt like a rewarding move. Many blue-chip names may have looked cheap, but have then continued to fall in price.

However, as a long-term investor I do not fixate on short-term moves in share prices.

After a challenging few years for the economy, I think some British shares that now look cheap may indeed offer me the sort of buying opportunity that comes around only rarely.

A tough decade

Back in 2014, the financial crisis was increasingly in the rearview mirror.

Since then, however, a series of events from EU withdrawal to the pandemic have knocked investor confidence in the City of London.

That has resulted in some shares trading at prices I think do not reflect their long-term value. Scooping them up now could potentially offer me the opportunity to get rich in years to come, thanks to a combination of possible share-price growth and dividends.

Quality on sale

As an example, consider one FTSE 100 share in my portfolio: British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

Its shares have been trading at levels last seen back in 2011 – well over a decade ago. It currently sits on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 6 and a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Certainly, there are risks for the firm. They include a large debt pile to ongoing declines in cigarette smoking rates across most markets. But the same might be said of New York-listed rival Altria. It also derives most of its income in British American’s key market of the US.  But while Altria also yields over 9%, its P/E ratio is over 8.

Being listed on the London market right now seems to mean that, in many cases, shares attract a lower valuation than overseas peers.

But if the businesses keep pumping out the profits – last year, British American generated post-tax earnings of £6.8bn – then sooner or later I think valuations ought to start to reflect that more closely again. Meanwhile, some Footsie shares are paying me a handsome dividend each year simply for owning them.

Aiming to get rich

My strategy is therefore simple.

When I have spare cash to invest in 2024, I plan to build up my portfolio of blue-chip UK shares that I think are trading at a significant discount to what I see as their long-term value.

Hopefully doing that could help me to build a portfolio that may grow in value over the following years. It could also generating considerable passive income streams for me in the form of dividends.

Compounding those dividends could give me more money to spend on scooping up British-listed stocks I see as trading at bargain prices.

Not all shares with low prices are cheap, just as those with high prices are not necessarily expensive. So I will be focussed on finding what looks like great value when buying shares in companies that I think have strong business prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

As the BT share price slides, here’s how many shares I’d need for £2,000 a year in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

On paper, this telecoms giant looks like one of the strongest dividend stocks on the index. So, does the falling…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Tesla stock dips as results fail to impress! Am I looking at a buying opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock fell in after-hours trading on Wednesday 24 January after its Q4 results. Shares in the manufacturer are down…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing For Beginners

3 reasons why Barclays shares are simply too cheap to ignore

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith feels he has something to shout about, flagging up several reasons why he believes Barclays shares are undervalued.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is rising again! Am I missing out if I don’t buy?

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has jumped in the last few days. Could this be the start of its next surge?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After GSK’s 11% share price rise, is it too late for me to buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Despite GSK’s share price rising 11% in a year, there appears good value left in them, with a new growth…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Down around 37% from its high, is the HSBC share price an opportunity for me?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko looks at whether the HSBC share price is attractive to him right now, especially considering his thoughts on…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’m aiming for £30K in annual passive income from £650K in bonds and shares

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author is looking for a bonds and dividends strategy for reliable passive income. Here's how he thinks it's best…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I considered Aviva shares but bought this dirt cheap FTSE 250 stock instead

| Harvey Jones

I've had Aviva shares on my shopping list for ages only to surprise myself by purchasing a smaller, cheaper rival…

Read more »