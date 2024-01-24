Home » Investing Articles » I’m buying cheap shares to build my wealth

I’m buying cheap shares to build my wealth

This Fool plans to buy cheap shares today in the hope of building his wealth in the years to come. He’s especially keen on these two.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying high-quality cheap shares is how I plan to continue building my wealth in 2024 and the years to come. Their discounted valuations provide investors with the opportunity to generate some handsome returns.

This is a method of my favourite investor Warren Buffett. It’s a tactic he’s used for over eight decades. During that time, he’s been able to build a fortune of over $120bn.

To build my wealth, I’m targeting the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.  

Sticking with it

The stock market hasn’t proved to be the most fruitful place to be in the last few years. But I’m sticking with it. Last year saw the FTSE 100 return just 2%. That’s not the sort of return I’m looking for. However, since its inception, it has returned 7% per year on average. That’s more like it.

With interest rates high, I may be tempted to leave my cash in a savings account. After all, I could receive up to 6% interest with some accounts. However, I plan to have my money tied up in the stock market for as long as possible. By doing so, I’m able to capitalise on growth opportunities I couldn’t get from leaving my cash in the bank.

Picking the best

There’s a host of cheap shares I like the look of. But there are two in particular I’m keen on buying soon if I have the cash.

One of them is Barclays (LSE: BARC). With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.4, it looks dirt cheap. But that’s not the only reason I’m interested in the stock. Its price-to-book ratio, which compares its market valuation with its net asset value, is around 0.3.

Barclays stock has wobbled in the last year or so, in part because of interest rates. Higher rates have allowed the bank to charge customers more when lending. But with predictions that its net interest margin will fall, it seems the benefits of higher rates may be fading. Its also fairly reliant on the UK for generating revenue. That could also see it struggle in the months ahead.

But I’m a long-term investor. And there’s an impressive 5.2% dividend yield to tide me over for the time being. Of course, dividends are never guaranteed. And any struggles this year could see the firm cut or reduce it. Yet as it’s covered over four times by earnings, I’d expect it to be safe.

I’m also eyeing ITV (LSE: ITV). The broadcaster seems to have fallen out of favour with investors in recent times. But with a P/E ratio of 9.1, I’m sensing an opportunity.

I can see why the stock isn’t as popular as it once was. The advertising market is suffering a major downturn. This was evident in the firm’s weak advertising revenues for the first half of 2023.

However, I think there’s plenty to like about ITV. Firstly, it’s a well-known brand with strong cash flow and reserves. Its also invested heavily in its streaming platform, ITVX. And while that’s proved expensive in the short term, I see its investment in digital streaming as a smart long-term move. Like Barclays, I can also generate passive income via the meaty 8% yield it offers.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in Tesla stock 6 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock doubled in 2023 as tech shares rebounded strongly. But it hasn't had the greatest start to 2024. What's…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Value Shares

My 3 predictions for the stock market in 2024

| Gordon Best

2023 was another great year for the stock market. But as we approach the end of January, I'm making three…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month in shares to target a £2,495 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

Make money without lifting a finger? Sounds pretty good to me. Here’s one way to earn passive income even starting…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why Fresnillo’s share price could bounce back as headwinds ease

| Roland Head

FTSE 100 miner Fresnillo is unloved, but profits are expected to recover in 2024. Roland Head reckons the share price…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Growth Shares

2 penny stocks for confident investors to consider buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two penny stocks that are up over the past year and have the potential to keep rising…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

The Wetherspoons share price has doubled in just over a year. Could it double again?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is upbeat about the outlook for the Wetherspoons share price. Does a trading update from the company change…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Could NIO stock rise 1,000% in 10 years?

| Oliver Rodzianko

NIO stock is one of the highest-risk, highest-reward public investments our author knows of at the moment. Is it right…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Dividend yield over 30%, shares down 60%: is Diversified Energy too risky?

| Gaurav Sharma

With a tanking share price, Diversified Energy’s dividend yield is ridiculously high. But I am holding firm with my investment…

Read more »