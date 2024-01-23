Home » Investing Articles » Is now an opportunity to shop for FTSE shares?

Is now an opportunity to shop for FTSE shares?

FTSE shares have disappointed in recent years. But this Fool thinks that could change in 2024. Here he explains why he thinks that’s the case.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE hasn’t been the greatest performer in recent years. Issues such as the pandemic and Brexit have played their part in fuelling uncertainty.

However, there’s hope that the UK stock market will begin to show signs of recovery in 2024 and beyond. And I plan to capitalise on the opportunity to catch shares while they’re on the up.

Granted, the recent performance of the FTSE may not fill investors with confidence. But I reckon this actually offers an opportunity to build wealth.

The American dream?

It seems if I’d put my money into the S&P 500 five years ago, I’d be a lot happier than if I opted for the FTSE 100. Over the five years, the US-leading index has returned 81.6%. The FTSE 100, on the other hand, is up a meagre 9.7%.

The last year paints the same picture. In the previous 12 months, the S&P 500 is up 20.4% versus a 3.9% loss from the FTSE 100. For UK investors, that’s disappointing. Of course, this doesn’t consider dividends.

But I think the UK is primed for growth in the years to come. And the best time to buy is when shares look dirt cheap, right?

According to forecasts, the UK will be Europe’s best-performing major economy in the next 15 years. That means it will outperform the eurozone’s big four economies (France, Germany, Italy, and Spain). That’s impressive.

In the near term, we’re also set to see interest rates drastically fall over the next three years or so, which will massively boost investor sentiment. With that, I think the years ahead have the potential to be exciting.

Time to go shopping

As such, I’m going shopping. Across both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, I see bargains. As I write, the former trades on just 10 times earnings. But there are a few shares that pique my interest.

An example is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). It’s been a whirlwind few years for the stock. I’m hoping in the times to come it’ll be able to reach the £15 highs we saw in 2021.

Right now, the trust is trading at a 6.9% discount to its net asset value. Essentially, that means I can buy the 99 companies in its portfolio for less than their market rate. I like the sound of that. There are other perks to owning the trust too, such as the diversification it provides my portfolio.

Its focus on growth stocks may see it continue to suffer in the short term. That’s because these firms use large amounts of debt to fuel growth. Higher interest rates increase the cost of capital for these businesses. During these times, investors tend to steer clear of these investments, instead favouring safer alternatives.

However, as interest rates fall, I’d expect these companies to thrive. As such, I’m eyeing the trust for my portfolio. With that, it’s exactly opportunities like Scottish Mortgage that I’ll continue to leap on if I have any investable cash. My plan is to keep buying cheap FTSE shares in 2024 and beyond!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

One top growth-focused stock to consider buying before the end of January

| Kevin Godbold

Growth businesses are quite rare on the UK stock market, but right now I’m keen to consider this one as…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to try and become a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire!

| Royston Wild

I think these high-performing FTSE 100 shares could help me make a million with my ISA by the time I…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price be in 5 years’ time?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price has disappointed investors for years. But might the next five make all the difference for those…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 33% in 3 months! Can this leading FTSE 250 stock keep climbing?

| Mark David Hartley

I’m considering whether shares in this leading FTSE 250 company have more space to grow, or will it all come…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 banking stock a shrewd buy right now?

| Sumayya Mansoor

With economic turbulence causing havoc for FTSE 100 banking stocks, is this well known bank a possible opportunity for our…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

One 7% yielding penny stock I like for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how this penny stock could offer her the opportunity to capitalise on dividends via one pick in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 ‘hidden’ FTSE value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers is looking to add to his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio. And these brilliant businesses are among those…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I think now is the ideal time to buy undervalued UK shares

| Charlie Keough

UK shares have been neglected in recent times. But this Fool senses an opportunity. Here he explores why its a…

Read more »