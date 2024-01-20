Home » Investing Articles » How to build wealth in 2024? I’m using the Warren Buffett method

How to build wealth in 2024? I’m using the Warren Buffett method

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s following some simple investment principles used by the legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In a difficult economy, it is still possible to try and build personal wealth. That is true even with only a small amount of disposable income and minimal or no savings. To try and increase my wealth this year, I am following some of the techniques applied by billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Starting with what you have

Take Buffett’s approach to the right moment to begin investing, for example. Did he save up for years or even decades until he had thousands of pounds to start buying shares?

No. He began investing in the stock market as a schoolboy, buying just three shares with money he had earned as a paperboy.

That sort of action-oriented approach to investing has enabled him to have an investment timeline stretching over decades. There is no time like the present.

Sticking to what you know

There are loads of brilliant shares Buffett did not buy. Yet he does not regret that.

Why? He did not have the right expertise or knowledge to make a confident judgment about whether they were brilliant.

Buffett does not spend lots of time regretting shares he did not buy that he did not understand. Instead, he spends time trying to find great purchases that fall inside his circle of competence.

Different investors have their own circle of competence. Mine is different to Buffett’s, for example. And so is yours, in all probability.

But I think the principle of sticking to what an investor knows is useful. Putting money into a company without understanding it is not investing, but trading.

Spreading risks

Buffett likes Apple – a lot. And no wonder. Owning the tech company shares has seen his firm make a paper gain of over $100bn and has also generated significant dividends. It is by far his largest shareholding.

But while Apple has been an amazing investment for the ‘Sage of Omaha’, he is too smart to put all his eggs in one basket.

Like any savvy investor, he knows that even the best companies can run into unforeseen difficulties – so spreads his portfolio across different businesses.

Looking for bargains in plain sight

Apple was already very successful, well-known and profitable when Warren Buffett started buying its shares.

Looking across his portfolio, it contains other household names that had been around for decades before Buffett started to buy.

From American Express to Coca-Cola, Buffett owns shares in businesses that have already shown their worth over the long run before he bought into them.

That explodes the myth some people hold, that the only way to make money in the stock market is by finding little known companies in new industries.

Buffett has built vast wealth by investing in large, proven companies that have already demonstrated their capacity to make profits. I am following his lead and scouring the market for brilliant companies trading at attractive prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share sells for pennies and has a 7.9% dividend yield. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

With its juicy yield and legendary brand, this FTSE 250 share has caught our writer's attention. But is he ready…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d fill an empty ISA with cheap shares and aim to retire early 

| Harvey Jones

The right cheap shares can turbocharge a portfolio for the years to come and even help investors towards a comfortable…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 9,832 Legal & General shares to target a £2,000 yearly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he’d spend under £25,000 to try and set up an annual passive income stream of £2,000…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield but down 50%! Is this dirt cheap share an unmissable FTSE buy?

| Harvey Jones

This cheap share catches the eye by offering a brilliant headline dividend yield. Harvey Jones goes digging for hidden nasties…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Top Stocks

3 top FTSE shares for beginner investors to consider buying in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

The FTSE markets might seem like the Wild West when you're just starting out. A handful of our writers highlight…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Starting with nothing, here’s how I’d aim for a £10k annual passive income

| Alan Oscroft

When's the best time to start investing for long-term passive income? Now! What's the best strategy? UK stocks and shares,…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Here are 2 cheap dividend shares I’d buy in a heartbeat

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to snap up dividend shares to generate some extra income. Here he details two he'd buy without…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

With £1,000 to invest, I’d buy 27 shares of this FTSE 100 income stock

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks there’s a great opportunity in an income stock hiding in plain sight for investors with cash to…

Read more »