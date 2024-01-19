Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the IAG share price now?

What’s going on with the IAG share price now?

The IAG share price has slumped since the turn of the year. Dr James Fox explores whether this could be a golden opportunity for investors.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the beginning of 2024, the IAG (LSE:IAG) share price has fallen 8.2%. It’s been an inauspicious start for the year. Moreover, the airline operator didn’t experience a pre-Christmas surge like many other stocks. It’s now trading near its six-month low.

So is this a golden opportunity for investors?

Not much going on

There’s no obvious reason for the sell-off in IAG share this year. There’s been no announcements and jet fuel prices have remained relatively steady over the past 30 days. Interestingly, peers including easyJet and Ryanair haven’t seen the same selling pattern.

As such, I don’t really have an answer. It may be that investors thought there was better value elsewhere in the sector, and eventually negative momentum took hold. However, it’s hard to say.

It’s worth noting that Wizz Air actually performed worse than IAG over the first three weeks of the year. Delta has also performed poorly.

It seems IAG and some of its peers have fallen with the market, as investors lessened their expectations for interest rate cuts. easyJet and Ryanair must be exceptions.

What to expect in 2024?

The reason why we’re seeing the easyJet and Ryanair share prices outperform IAG perhaps lies in the broader forecasts for 2024.

There’s an obvious difference between easyJet, Ryanair, and IAG. And that’s that the latter has less of a focus on short-haul flights than the former two.

Firstly, there’s a perception among analysts that demand for short-haul will be stronger, in relative terms, than demand for long-haul journeys.

That’s based on a continued resilient economy in Europe and the fact that leisure travel has cemented itself as a staple among consumers since the pandemic.

The same optimism isn’t present for long-haul travel. Of course, IAG isn’t solely focused on longer travel — in fact, short-haul is a huge part of the business.

Nonetheless, long haul-travel does tend to be more disrupted by regional conflict, like those we’re seeing in Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen, and potentially the wider Middle East.

Good value

Analysts forecasts for earnings per share have recently been lifted from ¢37 to ¢38. And that’s a positive sign, suggesting an improving outlook.

202320242025
EPS (¢)463843

The issue is, investors want to see growth, not sideways or backward movement. By comparison, Ryanair and easyJet are expected to report surging earnings in the next couple of years.

Of course, we may see an improving environment still as fuel prices are key in the aviation sector. Fuel represents 25% of total costs — IAG has hedged 65% in Q4 2023, 58% in Q1 2024, 49% in Q2 2024, and 39% in Q3 2024.

The thing is, IAG now looks phenomenally cheap on near-term metrics. It’s trading at just 3.4 times forward earnings, compared to Ryanair at 13.4 times forward earnings.

The issue is that IAG isn’t growing and isn’t paying a dividend. It’s also much more indebted than peers, including debt-free easyJet.

I own IAG shares, but I’m not buying more for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

BP shares are near 52-week lows. Should investors consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have crashed from 550p to 450p in the space of a few months. Is this a great buying…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £7,300 of extra income annually, by investing £200 in the stock market!

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare couple of hundred pounds a month, this is the approach our writer would take to try and…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Profit up almost 35%. No wonder this UK stock is rising!

| Kevin Godbold

This UK stock delivered a great performance in 2023 and its record of success suggests more to play for in…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Dividend Shares

These 2 income stocks’ yields have jumped more than 50%!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a couple of income stocks he's researched that have seen a large jump in the dividend yield…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d use a spare £890 today to generate a second income (or a third one!)

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks that with less than £900, he could set up a second income now and hopefully see it…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

More passive income every year? These have been the best stocks to buy

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a closer look at which dividend stocks have been particularly good at returning increasing amounts of passive…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Dividend Shares

Retirement income: 3 under-the-radar dividend stocks with yields of over 6%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend stocks offer yields higher than savings account rates. So they could be a great way to generate income…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’m trying for a million from value stocks starting January

| John Fieldsend

Is January the perfect time to target a million-pound portfolio from value stocks? Our writer explains the reasons it might…

Read more »