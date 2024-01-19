Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » These 2 income stocks’ yields have jumped more than 50%!

These 2 income stocks’ yields have jumped more than 50%!

Jon Smith outlines a couple of income stocks he’s researched that have seen a large jump in the dividend yield over the past year.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Finding an income stock that’s paying a generous dividend is great. And to judge whether it’s truly generous compared to other stocks, I like to use the dividend yield calculation. This also helps because I can compare the yield of a company a year ago versus what it is today. Here are two that have seen their yields shoot up recently.

Greedy when others are fearful

The first company is one that’s very topical right now. Burberry (LSE:BRBY), the luxury goods firm, currently has a dividend yield of 5.11%. This has more-than-doubled from the 2.25% of the same time last year.

Part of the reason for the increase in the dividend yield has come from a falling share price. The stock is down 47% over the past year, with 17% of that coming in just the past month. Earlier this month, the company released a profit warning for the full year. It saw a 7% fall in revenue in the key holiday trading period versus the prior year.

Granted, these points are risks to owning the stock going forward. Yet when I take a step back, I see this as an opportunity to be greedy when others are fearful.

For a start, the company is still going to report an operating profit of £410m-£460m. This would be lower than the £657m last year, but still is nowhere near to posting a loss. I think this protects the dividend payment.

With the stock trading at the lowest levels since the 2020 pandemic market crash, I think it’s a good time to research and possibly buy the stock for future income.

Time for a turnaround

The second one to consider is Barclays (LSE:BARC). The global bank has experienced a 55% jump in the dividend yield over the past year, rising from 3.5% to 5.43%. Over the same period, the share price has dropped by 23%.

Part of the increase in the yield has come from higher dividend per share payments. The total in 2021 was 6p, which rose to 7.25p in 2022. It’s expected to increase again when the full-year results come out.

This is encouraging for income investors, but the share price fall also needs to be noted. The bank has struggled to keep up with peers. It has one of the lowest price-to-book ratios in the sector at just 0.4! This reflects the share price relative to the book value (total assets minus total liabilities). By comparison, a value of 1 would be where the share price equals the book value.

Despite the problems the bank has endured, I think it’s now becoming very undervalued. Next month, the CEO will outline his strategy plan to revamp the company. I believe this could be the start of a turnaround in the share price, which is why I bought some Barclays shares at the beginning of this week.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith owns shares in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d use a spare £890 today to generate a second income (or a third one!)

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks that with less than £900, he could set up a second income now and hopefully see it…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

More passive income every year? These have been the best stocks to buy

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a closer look at which dividend stocks have been particularly good at returning increasing amounts of passive…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Dividend Shares

Retirement income: 3 under-the-radar dividend stocks with yields of over 6%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend stocks offer yields higher than savings account rates. So they could be a great way to generate income…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price outperform the FTSE 100 in 2024?

| Paul Summers

The Lloyds share price has massively lagged the FTSE 100 in 2024 so far. But could it smash the return…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

£10,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a £96,000-a-year passive income

| Harvey Jones

It's possible to build a fabulous passive income stream by investing relatively small, regular sums in FTSE 100 shares. Just…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

The BT share price slumps again! Is this a golden opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Investors may be on the lookout for bargains this month. With the BT share price falling almost 10% in 2024,…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Down 36% in 11 months, is the Vodafone share price set to soar?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Vodafone share price has crashed by more than a third in under a year. But after a brutal 2023,…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how quality FTSE 100 shares could provide me a second income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains how the right FTSE 100 shares from specific market sectors could help her create passive income.

Read more »