Home » Investing Articles » Here are 2 very different penny stocks. Should I buy them?

Here are 2 very different penny stocks. Should I buy them?

Our writer looks at two penny stocks with different characteristics. But when it comes to deciding which to buy, he arrives at the same conclusion.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are two penny stocks I’ve been researching at opposite ends of the innovation spectrum.

One is a relatively new company at the cutting edge of international medical research. The other has been in business for 60 years, selling tiles from its large chain of UK stores.

However, each has recently caught my eye due to significant movements in their share prices.

Should I buy one, both, or neither of them?

An innovative approach

Shares in Angle (LSE:AGL) have increased 64% since the start of 2024.

The announcement of a “breakthrough” in trials for its cancer diagnostics tool have helped propel them higher.

In 70% of patients, the company’s technology found cancer mutations in cells that could not be identified from the DNA in the same blood.

There’s little point dwelling on the financial performance of the company as the investment case is built entirely around its future potential.

By 30 June 2023, the company had accumulated losses of £113m. Yet revenue for 2023 is expected to be only £2.2m.

On the plus side, it says it has sufficient cash to see it through until, at least, the first quarter of 2025.

Old-fashioned

By contrast, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) stock is down 8%, since 1 January.

Investors didn’t like the trading update that revealed sales for the 13 weeks to 30 December 2023, were 4% lower than a year earlier.

But the company has been growing steadily for several years.

It achieved its 2025 target of a 20% market share two years earlier than planned. It expects this to increase further in 2024.

And its shares are presently yielding a very attractive 7.9%. Each year, it plans to return 67% of earnings to shareholders.

However, rising costs caused its gross margin to fall from 54.8% during its 2022 financial year, to 53%, in 2023. This is something to keep an eye on.

Decision time

Although there are reasons to invest in both, I’m cautious about penny stocks.

For example, I don’t have sufficient expertise to know whether the products of innovative companies, like Angle, are going to be successful.

Its technical reports make for heavy reading.

And if I’m honest, I’d only be buying its shares on a ‘hunch’. That doesn’t feel like a sensible basis for making sound investment decisions.

Also, because what they’re doing is pushing boundaries, the timescales for bringing products to market can slip.

Ironically, with more ‘traditional’ businesses like Topps Tiles, it’s the lack of technological innovation that worries me.

‘Bricks and mortar’ retailing is tough, with the internet radically changing the way people shop.

And consumer tastes can change quickly. I’m not sure the company has the financial strength to cope with a sustained downturn.

Both Angle and Topps Tiles highlight my principal fear about penny stocks, namely, that they will run out of money. With small businesses, there’s an increased risk that any investment I make today will be diluted in the future.

Should either company need to raise funds, they will probably ask their shareholders to buy more shares, rather than increase their borrowings.

If I don’t want to participate in a rights issue, the value of my shareholding will fall. Joining in will require more cash.

As a risk-averse investor, I don’t want to have to face this dilemma.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

BP shares are near 52-week lows. Should investors consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have crashed from 550p to 450p in the space of a few months. Is this a great buying…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £7,300 of extra income annually, by investing £200 in the stock market!

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare couple of hundred pounds a month, this is the approach our writer would take to try and…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Profit up almost 35%. No wonder this UK stock is rising!

| Kevin Godbold

This UK stock delivered a great performance in 2023 and its record of success suggests more to play for in…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Dividend Shares

These 2 income stocks’ yields have jumped more than 50%!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a couple of income stocks he's researched that have seen a large jump in the dividend yield…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d use a spare £890 today to generate a second income (or a third one!)

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks that with less than £900, he could set up a second income now and hopefully see it…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

More passive income every year? These have been the best stocks to buy

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a closer look at which dividend stocks have been particularly good at returning increasing amounts of passive…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Dividend Shares

Retirement income: 3 under-the-radar dividend stocks with yields of over 6%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend stocks offer yields higher than savings account rates. So they could be a great way to generate income…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’m trying for a million from value stocks starting January

| John Fieldsend

Is January the perfect time to target a million-pound portfolio from value stocks? Our writer explains the reasons it might…

Read more »