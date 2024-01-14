Home » Investing Articles » Down 37.1% over 1 year, is it time to buy dividend stock Burberry?

Down 37.1% over 1 year, is it time to buy dividend stock Burberry?

Shares in Burberry have tanked over the past 12 months, but it’s starting to look like an increasingly interesting dividend stock. Is now the time to buy?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend stock Burberry (LSE:BRBY) now offers investors a 3.2% dividend yield. That’s not bad, but it’s someway behind the index average around 4%.

Burberry isn’t known for its dividend, and the reason we’re seeing the yield push upwards is because the share price has fallen 37.1% over the past 12 months.

That’s because dividend yields and share prices are inversely correlated.

So is now the right time to buy Burberry stock?

The fall from grace

In November, Burberry warned that the slowdown in luxury demand was negatively impacting current trading and could affect full-year sales.

While the London-based fashion house reaffirmed its confidence in its medium- and long-term targets, management highlighted that it hadn’t been immune to the wider challenging market conditions.

The announcement wasn’t a huge surprise. Especially after a number major players, including Kering, Hermès and LVMH, recorded slowing earnings.

In the announcement, Burberry guided towards a mid-single digit revenue decline — in percentage terms — for the year.

From a broader perspective, analysts put this down to slowing economic growth in the US, stagnant growth in Europe, and Chinese growth below long-term trends.

And while Burberry’s high-wealth customers may be fairly insensitive to price changes, they’re not immune to economic upheaval.

Long-term prospects

Luxury goods brands tend to trade at high multiples (high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio). This is because they’re aspirational and benefit from broad long-term trends in economic growth.

For example, as emerging markets experience economic development and an expanding middle class, there’s an increasing demand for luxury brands.

Of course, similar trends are at play in mature markets like the UK, although we’re not seeing a growing middle class at the moment.

Likewise, Burberry may see positive effects from tourism trends, as travellers often engage in luxury shopping. Locations with high tourist traffic can boost sales for the brand.

Good value?

Burberry appears to represent good value on several near-term metrics. For example, it has a P/E TTM (trailing 12 months) ratio of 11.9. This represents a 33% discount to the sector average. On a forward basis, it trades at 12.7 times earnings — reflecting a 24.9% discount to the sector.

That’s certainly positive, but when we look at growth-focused metrics such as the price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio, Burberry doesn’t look so attractive.

The issue is that the company’s earnings per share are expected to grow at a 7.73% CAGR over the next three-to-five years. That’s a negative 25.3% difference to the sector.

As the PEG ratio is calculated by dividing the forward P/E ratio by the CAGR, Burberry’s PEG ratio isn’t that strong.

In fact, the PEG ratio currently sits at 1.64. Now, a ratio above one normally suggests a company is overvalued. However, the ratio is not perfectly accurate when a company pays a dividend.

Nonetheless, Burberry still looks a little overvalued to me giving the negative earnings revisions. However, it’s a stock I’m keeping a close eye on as long-term trends should stand in its favour.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,911 shares of this LSE dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This potentially undervalued FTSE 250 stock could offer me lucrative passive income while I wait for interest rates to start…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Billionaires love buying cheap shares. Here’s how I’d do it with just £500!

| Christopher Ruane

Cheap shares and low share prices aren’t necessarily the same thing. Christopher Ruane explains why -- and how he'd try…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d buy 7,742 shares of this stock to generate £200 of monthly passive income

| Muhammad Cheema

With a dividend yield of 8.4%, Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how Aviva shares can generate a healthy monthly…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

7 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Growth Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust review: buy, sell, or hold for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has underperformed recently. Is it a good investment for 2024? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in dividend shares to target a 7%+ yield

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a 7% yield is a reasonable target for investors looking to buy dividend shares. But there are…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

London Stock Exchange Group is far more than a market operator. 70% of its revenues come from something else entirely…

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a transformed London Stock Exchange Group could be one of the best buys in today’s stock market.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Aiming for £1m? Start investing regularly with a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently drip-feeding £500 each month into a Stocks and Shares ISA can help investors build a £1m portfolio in the…

Read more »