Home » Investing Articles » Is the BT share price a bargain hiding in plain sight?

Is the BT share price a bargain hiding in plain sight?

The BT share price looks like a steal. Here our Fool breaks down whether now is a smart time to buy the stock or if it’s a value trap.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2023 was a turbulent year for the BT (LSE:BT.A) share price. It started the year strongly, rising to nearly 160p towards the backend of April. However, it then experienced a steady decline from May to October before offering glimmers of hope in the closing period of last year to finish around 10% up.

The telecommunications stalwart has been on my radar for some time. As we enter a new year, I’m digging deeper into the companies on my watchlist to assess whether now is the time for me to take the leap and open a position. With that, let’s explore BT.

Cheap as chips?

Let’s start with what most attracts me to BT. That’s its cheap valuation. Its shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. With 10 often quoted as a benchmark for value, this signals that the stock may be heavily undervalued. Comparing it to the average of its FTSE 100 peers (10.2) only reinforces this.

There are other factors that make the stock look like a smart buy too. One is the passive income it provides. BT yields 6.4%, which is comfortably above the average FTSE 100 average of 4%. What’s more, City analysts forecast the firm to increase its payout in 2024 and 2025. That said, it’s worth noting that dividends are never guaranteed.

Aside from this, the business has been making a few exciting moves. First, it recently announced that its joined forces with EE. As part of its new era, that means BT customers have access to a host of services provided by the leading UK mobile network.

On top of that, the firm continues to make strides with Openreach. It now provides full fibre broadband to more than a third of UK homes and businesses. BT also continues to progress with its transformation programme, which has delivered £2.5bn in savings.

A value trap?

So, what’s not to like? Well, there are a few issues.

The largest of these is its debt. As of 30 September, this stood at £19.7bn. That’s a concerning amount. To add to that, it’s grown in recent times due to increasing pension scheme contributions.

With the UK base rate at 5.25%, it means this debt will become even more costlier. Of course, its predicted interest rates will begin to come down in 2024, so there’s that to consider.

But it’s not only its debt that has me concerned. I’m also wary of rising competition. In its latest results, the firm reported it lost nearly 130,000 net broadband customers during the three months to 30 September. It lost a similar amount the quarter before that. The telecoms landscape has seen brands like Sky and Virgin Media enter the frame. With a cost-of-living crisis, there’s no doubt customers will be actively seeking cheaper deals.

A bargain?

On paper, BT shares do look like a bargain. Even so, I’m not buying the stock today.

There’s certainly some appeal. BT is a strong brand with a low valuation. I’m also a fan of the passive income opportunity. Yet issues such as rising debt and competition deter me. It’s remaining on my watchlist, for the time being at least.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares not called Rolls-Royce that I bought in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights two FTSE 100 shares that he bought for the first time last year and explains why he…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I reckon this FTSE 100 stock, around 35% below its high, is cheap and growing fast!

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer has found a FTSE 100 company that he thinks has top-class margins and revenue growth rates at an…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Why are investors piling into Glencore stock?

| John Fieldsend

Glencore was one of the most bought stocks from investors in the UK last week. Should I buy shares myself…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I’m buying cheap UK shares to build my wealth in 2024 and beyond

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to invest his money in undervalued UK shares with the aim of building wealth. Here he explains…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Dividend Shares

How I’d aim for £3.1k in recurrent income from these 4 stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can build recurrent income from stocks with a strong track record and those that pay…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,500 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £535 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can grow exponentially through the power of dividend compounding into significant passive income.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

3 predictions for the BP share price in 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his bold calls for the BP share price for the coming year, ranging from higher dividends to…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

These 800-pound gorillas are untouchable in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at two shares in his Stocks and Shares ISA that he just can't see himself selling due…

Read more »