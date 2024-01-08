Home » Investing Articles » Why has this penny stock just exploded 121% higher?

Why has this penny stock just exploded 121% higher?

Penny stock Angle (LON: AGL) leapt recently following some very encouraging news from the small, AIM-listed company. Should I buy more?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I noticed a minor explosion (a good one) down the bottom of my portfolio last week. It was Angle (LSE: AGL), a penny stock that’s a small holding of mine.

On 4 January, it rocketed 137% in a single day and ended the week 121% higher than it started it.

What news caused this sudden rise? And should I now be scooping up more shares at 24p? Let’s find out.

What was Angle getting right?

Angle is a liquid biopsy company, which means it specialises in cancer diagnostics.

Through its Parsortix cell-separation system, the company has developed a solution for real-time analysis of both ctDNA (fragments of DNA released mainly by dying cancer cells) and CTCs (living cancer cells) from a single tube of patient blood.

Last week, it announced that from 47 patient samples, previously unidentified mutations were discovered in 70% of breast cancer, 70% of lung cancer and 60% of ovarian cancer samples.

The firm said this “gives a completely new insight into cancer clonal evolution not currently available to researchers or oncologists.” This breakthrough news is what caused the shares to rocket higher.

Now what?

The company’s CEO said these cancer results “may turn out to be groundbreaking.”

This is because a patient’s cancer changes as time goes on, meaning the original tissue biopsy essentially becomes out of date. This liquid biopsy technology provides information on both dead and living cancer cells, meaning clinicians can potentially see how the cancer is evolving.

In turn, this should inform better decision-making on the appropriate treatments.

Angle is now engaging with genetics juggernaut Illumina and leading oncologists to seek their input. It said the “early stage responses have been encouraging.”

Some risks to consider

While this is encouraging, I’d point out that the firm has been diluting shareholders to raise funds on AIM for nearly 20 years. That’s a key risk.

Of course, one could argue this is the point of capital markets (to provide capital). But that’s a long time and the stock is down 84% over that period.

However, in 2022, Angle received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Parsortix system. So the firm appears ready for commercial lift-off and reckons it has enough cash to last until the second quarter of 2025.

The shares are trading on a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 34, which seems excessive. But that valuation should quickly come down, with 2023’s forecast revenue of £3m expected to treble to £9m next year.

While there aren’t expected to be profits for some time, sales should accelerate meaningfully as the global liquid biopsy market grows. According to Precedence Research, it’s projected to surpass $18.2bn by 2032, up from $4.7bn in 2022.

Of course, this market opportunity isn’t a secret, meaning there’s plenty of competition, notably from Illumina-backed Grail.

Will I buy more shares?

With its novel technology and small £62bn market cap, I see Angle as a potentially tasty morsel for a bigger fish.

However, I don’t invest on the assumption that a firm may be taken over. The shares could always be acquired for a lower price than I paid.

On balance, I’m keeping my small holding as it is for now. But I’m now watching this penny stock like a hawk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Angle Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 sizzling growth stocks that soared 12% to 31% higher in December

| Mark Tovey

These two FTSE 250 growth stocks had a roaring December, but can they keep rallying throughout 2024? Our writer would…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Growth Shares

Should I buy JD Sports shares after a 28% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

JD Sports shares just tanked on the back of a profit warning. Is now a good time to snap up…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

1 dirt cheap artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Despite being a dominant force in chip manufacturing, TSMC is trading at a bargain valuation. Here's why it's a stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what I think will happen to the Rolls-Royce share price in 2024

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been through a brilliant spell. But can this run continue? Here, this Fools weighs up…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£5k of savings? I’d turn that into a lifetime of passive income with these simple steps

| Charlie Keough

With £5,000 tucked away, this Fool explores how investors can put that to use and begin to generate passive income…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d buy these UK shares to start earning a second income

| Stephen Wright

Even with high interest rates, Stephen Wright thinks dividend stocks are a better option than cash or bonds for investors…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Dividend Shares

Legal & General shares could return 20% this year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares currently sport a high yield and a low valuation. This leads Edward Sheldon to believe that…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 stocks starting the year at 52-week highs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith eyes two FTSE 250 stocks that have been flying high recently thanks to strong demand, with momentum still…

Read more »