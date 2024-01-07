Home » Investing Articles » I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying UK shares in 2024

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying UK shares in 2024

Warren Buffett urges investors to stay within whatever their circle of competence is. That leads Stephen Wright to the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
British Isles on nautical map

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett has a style of investing that is simple, but not easy to follow. It involves buying shares in great companies when they trade at attractive prices.

That means accurately identifying when a business is a great one and correctly determining what the price of its shares should be. And there’s one thing that’s fundamental to both of these.

Circle of competence

When it comes to following Warren Buffett’s approach to investing, the most important thing is sticking to companies I can understand. Without that, finding shares to buy just becomes a matter of luck.

Working out whether a company is a good one involves more than just reading its financial account. It involves understanding the value of its intangible assets.

A great example is Coca-Cola. A real strength of the company is its franchising agreements with its bottling companies, but this isn’t obvious from its balance sheet or its income statement.

A good understanding of a business is also crucial to valuing its shares accurately. Without a clear view of the competiton, it’s impossible to tell if risks are being appropriately priced in or not.

Buffett calls the range of businesses he can understand his ‘circle of competence’ and maintains that staying within this is crucial to investing well. I agree, which leads me to UK stocks.

UK shares

As an investor, I’m looking for cases where a share price is understating the strength of the business or overstating the risks. That means I need to know something the market doesn’t.

Being based in the UK, I think there’s a better chance of this with stocks from the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250. A lot of these are companies that I experience first-hand. 

Two good examples are Greggs and J.D. Wetherspoon. These are businesses that I buy things from myself and this puts me in a decent position to understand those businesses.

It’s not that I have an extensive knowledge of their product ranges (though I do). It’s that I know what they represent to their customers in terms of consistency, convenience, and value.

With these kind of stocks, I have a natural advantage when it comes to seeing opportunities. They don’t require deep technical knowledge and I’m well-placed to understand their distinct advantages.

Investing in 2024

I’m not saying I’ll only buy UK shares in 2024. I think there are other businesses that I can evaluate well enough to invest in with a big enough margin of safety. 

Nor am I saying that I have a unique advantage when it comes to assessing every UK stock. There are some that are just too complicated for me to give an accurate estimate of what they’re worth.

My plan is to stick closely within my circle of competence. And that involves being aware of where I have a natural advantage when it comes to assessing.

As I see it, this is entirely in line with how Warren Buffett thinks about investing. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO mostly invests in US stocks for similar reasons to the ones I’ve outlined here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Fundsmith Equity review: is it still a good investment in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at Fundsmith Equity's recent performance as well as its stock holdings. Is it still a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 239%! Should I buy more Nvidia stock in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock took off in 2023 as its products proved integral to the generative AI boom. Has this left the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 healthcare dividend stocks to consider for passive income in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at three dividend stocks from the US and UK that could provide attractive passive income…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How should a beginner start investing?

| Stephen Wright

Which stocks should someone looking to start investing buy? Stephen Wright thinks Warren Buffett’s answer is the right one.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why wait to start investing? I’d put £300 to work right now!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer sets out why and how he'd start investing this January with a spare few hundred pounds, even without…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the BP share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The BP share price has been pushed down since mid-October. Dr James Fox explores whether we're looking at buying conditions…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Putting aside £250 a month? Here’s how I’d aim for lifelong passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for passive income. But it's what we do with the money we set aside that counts.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20k in an ISA to target a 7% dividend yield in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he identifies top-notch, high-dividend-yield stocks to build a 7% ISA portfolio in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »