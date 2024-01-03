Home » Investing Articles » 2 income stocks that have been growing dividends since I was in school

2 income stocks that have been growing dividends since I was in school

Jon Smith takes a look at two admirable income stocks with a track record of least 20 years of consecutive dividend growth.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Older couple walking in park

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My school days are firmly behind me. However, when I consider some of the income stocks from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, I’m surprised. There are shares that have been growing the dividend payments each consecutive year for over two decades! Given such consistency, I think investors should consider adding them to a portfolio.

An experienced hand at the wheel

The first name on the list is the Murray Income Trust (LSE:MUT). The trust has a current dividend yield of 4.79%, with 24 years of consecutive dividend growth. Over the past year, the share price is up a modest 2.5%.

The fact that the name of the stock includes income is a bit of a giveaway as the focus is to provide shareholders with dividends. It’s managed by abrdn and focuses on investing in UK stocks.

As of the end of November, the largest holdings in the fund were RELX, AstraZeneca and Unilever. From this I can see that although the managers are focusing on income, they aren’t reckless in simply buying the stocks that have the highest yield.

Given that this is the strategy I support, I completely understand the reasoning. In focusing on long-term performance, it helps the overall trust to be able to grow dividends sustainably over time.

One concern is that I don’t have any control over the stocks included in the fund. It holds oil firms and alcohol manufacturers, which might go against some people’s ESG screenings.

Benefitting from real estate

The other firm is Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP). It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT), which again lends it to being a good dividend idea. Having REIT status means the firm has to pay out a certain amount of profits as dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

As a result, the company has 23 years of consecutive dividend growth, with a current yield of 6.33%. The share price is down 4.7% over the past year and had been down further during Q3 last year. With interest rates surging, the stock tumbled.

This is less about the long-term value of the properties held within the trust. Rather, it reflects negative short-term sentiment investors had towards the property market at that time.

Of course, this does remain a risk. Yet I believe the property market is past the worst. If we see interest rate cuts this year, then I’d expect general optimism around the market to help support the stock.

Further, I feel the healthcare premises that make up the bulk of the portfolio are a lower risk area, versus retail parks or shopping malls. This should make the payment default risk slim, allowing the management team to continue to pay out income going forward.

Of course, past performance doesn’t guarantee future success. Yet, given the track record of both these stocks over decades, it does make me think investors should give them consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Primary Health Properties Plc, RELX, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

FIRE movement 2024: 3 steps to retire early

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers three simple investment principles from the FIRE movement he thinks make sense for many investors.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 22, this FTSE 100 stock still looks like a brilliant bargain to me

| Stephen Wright

By FTSE 100 standards, Bunzl shares aren’t cheap. But Stephen Wright thinks the company compares favourably with some much more…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Unilever share price fell 9% in 2023?

| Stephen Wright

The Unilever share price dropped last year even as the FTSE 100 climbed. But Stephen Wright thinks the firm has…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

3 savvy investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA come many investment options. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three areas of the market he’s…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I could buy 3 cheap shares for January, it would be these!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith identifies several cheap shares from around the world he believes warrant closer investor attention right now.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.6% yield but down 18%! Time for me to buy more of this FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This insurance firm pays one of the highest dividends in the FTSE 100 and recently upgraded its cash generation targets…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Glencore share price fell 13% in 2023

| Andrew Mackie

The Glencore share price may have had a disappointing 2023, but Andrew Mackie remains very excited about the stock's long-term…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is today’s British American Tobacco share price the FTSE 100’s biggest bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The British American Tobacco share price crashed last year. Shareholder Christopher Ruane considers his position. Why is he still upbeat?

Read more »