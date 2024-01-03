Home » Investing Articles » Could I turn £10,000 into £1m by investing in Warren Buffett’s favourite stocks?

Could I turn £10,000 into £1m by investing in Warren Buffett’s favourite stocks?

If I invested in Warren Buffett’s top five stocks, I wonder whether it would be possible to turn £10,000 into £1m. And, if so, how long might it take?

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is the chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway. Although he doesn’t own all of it, people often refer to it as ‘his company’. Undoubtedly, the American billionaire has a major influence on the stocks that it buys. Therefore I think it’s correct to consider Berkshire’s biggest holdings as Buffett’s favourite stocks.

Over Christmas, I started to consider whether I could become a millionaire by investing £10,000 in his most popular holdings.

Here’s what I concluded.

The big five

At 30 September 2023, Berkshire’s five largest stakes — American Express Corporation, Apple, Bank of America, The Coca-Cola Company, and Chevron Corporation — accounted for 72.4% ($231bn) of the balance sheet value of its equity investments ($319bn).

It’s not possible to identify the profit that’s been made on each. But the cost of all the stocks held at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was $111bn. The company, therefore, is sitting on a paper profit of $208bn.

Impressive returns over the past five years

To see what sort of gains these might make over the next five years, I’ve looked back in time.

The table below shows the share price performance — compound annual growth rate (CAGR) — of these companies since the start of 2019.

StockShare price CAGR (1.1.19 to 31.12.23) %
American Express Corporation13.9
Apple39.0
Bank of America5.7
The Coca-Cola Company4.4
Chevron Corporation6.1
Average13.8

For the purposes of this exercise, I’ve assumed that I would split my initial £10,000 investment equally across all five.

Assuming history is repeated, I could then achieve an average annual growth rate of 13.8%. And I would become a millionaire within 36 years. Although this sounds like a long time, I’d still be younger than Warren Buffett is today.

Remember, this ignores dividends. The gains would be higher — and my £1m fortune could be made more quickly — if these were reinvested, buying more shares.

Why not concentrate on one?

Some might say, why not invest everything in Apple, which has historically achieved the highest return of the five?

It also happens to be Berkshire’s biggest position. Indeed, if I put all of my £10,000 into the stock, and it continued to grow at 39% each year, I could have £1m within 14 years.

But I’m a cautious investor and I believe in spreading risk across several companies. That’s because there’s no guarantee that history will be repeated. And I might choose one that goes bust, losing all of my money.

As Buffett once said: “The investor of today does not profit from yesterday’s growth“.

And the American doesn’t always get it right. Let’s look at what he calls his “most gruesome mistake“. He paid for the Dexter Shoe Company by giving the owners Berkshire Hathaway stock. The company eventually collapsed but the shares used to buy Dexter are now worth $12bn.

Also, as companies mature, their rate of growth tends to slow. Coca-Cola was founded in 1892. Apple was established in 1976. I think this partly explains the difference in their recent growth rates.

What does this all mean?

My analysis tells me that it’s possible to turn £10,000 into £1m by investing in Warren Buffett’s favourites. However, this isn’t a certainty.

But even if I ‘only’ achieved 50% (or 25%) of my target, I’d still have more than I’ve got today.

And that’s why I invest in the stock market. It’s a way of trying to make my money work better.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

Best British dividend stocks to consider buying in January

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stock for Januaray, including two previous 'Ice' recommendations!

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 ‘triple-threat’ dividend shares I’d buy with a spare £1,000

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks dividend shares with growing revenues, declining share counts, and increasing distributions are great choices for investors.

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 8% in a month! Is it too late to buy Rio Tinto shares?

| Mark Tovey

Rio Tinto shares look tempting, thanks to the company's strategic positioning as a producer of metals for the green revolution.…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’d build a second income to target a 20-year retirement date

| John Fieldsend

What might the process look like to start from scratch and build a second income that might allow me to…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a £37,710 second income 

| Harvey Jones

If I had a lump sum at my disposl today, I'd try and turn it into a lifelong second income…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 stocks to consider buying for dividends before interest rates fall

| Dr. James Fox

When interest rates rise, share prices tend to push downwards. So could these be the stocks to buy for dividends…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £200 a month in these growth stocks and aim for a million!

| Dr. James Fox

Growth stocks are those that are expected to exceed the average pace of growth in the coming year. Dr James…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock could be 50% undervalued vs Ferrari!

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock has outperformed the market in 2023, but it may still be undervalued. Dr James Fox takes…

Read more »