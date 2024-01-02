Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why this penny stock could fly high when the market rallies!

Here’s why this penny stock could fly high when the market rallies!

Sumayya Mansoor loves exploring potentially lucrative penny stock options for her holdings and explains why this pick could fit the bill.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I must admit I’m excited when I come across a penny stock that I see potentially becoming a major player in the years to come.

Eleco (LSE: ELCO) could be one such small cap, in my opinion. Here’s why!

Software for building projects

Not all small caps are well-known, so I reckon it’s prudent for me to introduce Eleco. It is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business that provides project management and operations-based solutions in the construction and building industry. In simpler terms, it helps firms manage construction projects through the use of its software.

Before we dive into the pros and cons of buying Eleco shares, let’s take a look at the shares’ recent performance. Over a 12-month period, they’re up 22% from 63p at this time last year to current levels of 83p.

The investment case

Despite being in penny stock territory, there are lots of positives for me to bear in mind when considering snapping up the shares.

To start with, the business is profitable and has been on a good run of performance in recent years. It’s not a start-up or just finding its feet, like many other penny stocks. I think this is perfectly signified by the fact that it recently won the ‘Project Management Software of the Year’ award for the 10th consecutive year at the annual Construction Computing Awards 2023.

Next, Eleco’s performance growth has been positive in recent years. Switching to a recurring revenue model has been a good move as this helps boost performance and provide stable revenues. Eleco has started rewarding investors, and the shares currently offer a dividend yield of 1.6%. However, it’s worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, one of the things that emerge from an economic downturn are promises of construction of infrastructure. These include homes, roads, and more to help stimulate the economy. I reckon Eleco could capitalise on a potential construction boom to come, which should boost performance and returns.

From a bearish perspective, shorter-term performance may be impacted by the current economic and geopolitical turbulence. I’ll keep an eye on upcoming performance updates to gauge whether the business has been affected.

In addition to this, the threat of larger software firms entering the space could dent Eleco’s growth. Plus, a takeover bid is a looming spectre I can’t ignore. The latter isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If I bought shares, I may make a profit if they were snapped up for a higher price. This could be the case if the business continues to do well and grows.

What I’m doing now

If I had the spare cash to invest right now, I’d be willing to buy some Eleco shares. Its growth trajectory to date, performance track record, passive income opportunity, and potential future prospects excite me and have helped shape my opinion.

Plus, Eleco shares look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 18. This is decent for a profitable, dividend-paying SaaS firm based on the industry average.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Tesco share price rose 27% in 2023!

| Charlie Carman

With the Tesco share price experiencing strong growth last year, Charlie Carman investigates the factors behind the supermarket's success.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Are these no-brainer investments for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s where I’d begin when choosing investments for a Stocks and Shares ISA in today’s markets for 2024 onwards.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

I see Barclays shares as buying £1 coins for 49p!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Barclays shares have gone nowhere over the past five years and are down 5% over 12 months. But I'm hoping…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

What next for the Vodafone share price in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Vodafone share price has dived by 19% over one year. And it's been rubbish over five and 10 years.…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Small-Cap Shares

3 small-cap UK growth stocks that could deliver big returns in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three small-cap growth stocks that appear to have substantial investment potential as we start 2024.

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is this struggling FTSE 250 stock primed for a turnaround?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Economic volatility and a cost-of-living crisis have hampered this FTSE 250 retailer but are better times around the corner?

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

History shows that 2024 could be a big year for FTSE 250 stocks. Here are 3 to look at now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Research shows that in the past, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index has delivered strong returns in the years following a…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

For wealth-builders, a (thankfully) better year than it might have been

| Malcolm Wheatley

Personally painful for many, 2023 at least saw no financial dramas. Markets helpfully registered modest rises.

Read more »