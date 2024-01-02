Home » Investing Articles » £9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £531 a month of passive income

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £531 a month of passive income

Investing a relatively small amount into high-yielding stocks and reinvesting the dividends paid can generate significant passive income over time.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is essentially money made with minimal daily effort on the part of the investor. And as Warren Buffett said: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

The best way I’ve found to make money while I sleep is to buy high-dividend-paying shares. I started to do so in my mid-20s and the earlier the better, in my view. This allows for the flattening out of any short-term shocks seen in the markets.

It also enables greater returns to be made through ‘dividend compounding’. This is the same principle as compound interest in bank accounts, but rather than interest being reinvested, dividend payments are.

Crucially as well, the earlier it’s done, the more dividend compounding allows significant returns to be made from relatively small investments.

Stock selection

The FTSE 100 index currently has many high-quality stocks that pay notably high dividends. Several combinations of these shares will provide an average yield of 9.25%. This compares to an average payout from the index of 3.8%.

Having made a high-yield shortlist, I then look for shares that appear undervalued compared to their peers. I use several stock valuation metrics for this, with the most important for me being price-to-earnings, price-to-book, and discounted cashflow.

My rationale is that I want to minimise the chance that my dividend gains are nullified by share price losses.

After this, I look at how strong the underlying business seems to ascertain if it’s on a sustainable uptrend. This includes examining short-term and long-term asset and liability ratios, new business initiatives, and senior management capabilities, among other factors.

The dividend compounding effect

When I started investing, I wanted to make more on my savings than I did from the bank. I began with a pot of around £9,000.

If I had invested that in shares that paid dividends averaging 9.25% a year, I would have made £832.50.

If I had taken that out of my portfolio and spent it, I would only have received another £832.50 the following year. Over 10 years, I would have made £8,325, provided the average payout remained the same.

This is better than the rate I was getting at the bank. But it’s nothing to what I would have made if I’d left the dividends in to be compounded.  

By using the dividends paid to me to buy more of the stocks, my investment pot would have been £21,800 after 10 years. After 24 years, it would have been £75,224, paying me £531 in passive income every month.

A regular investment bonus

However, continuing to invest, say £500, every month would result in the same sized-pot after around seven years, through dividend compounding. And after 24 years, it could total £613,533, paying £53,762 a year in dividends – or £4,480 a month.     

These figures assume the average yield remains the same over the periods. It may go down as well as up, depending on share price movements and dividends paid.

Inflation would also reduce the buying power of the income, of course. And there would be tax implications according to individual circumstances. But the figures really do show what can be achieved.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2024 could be the biggest year in history for the Games Workshop share price. Here’s why!

| Royston Wild

News of a winning media deal with Amazon could see Games Workshop's share price surge. But it's not the only…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

£1,000 to spare? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a yearly £500 passive income

| John Fieldsend

Turning £1,000 into a regular passive income of £500 or more isn’t a simple task, but here’s the strategy I’d…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’m tempted by BAE Systems shares but may buy this cheap FTSE 250 rival instead

| Harvey Jones

BAE Systems shares rocketed in 2023 and should perform well this year as global tensions rise. But is there a…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 key investment themes to watch in 2024

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie discusses two of his highest-conviction investment themes for 2024 and explains how he is positioning his portfolio accordingly.

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Why I don’t think the Magnificent 7 can save the US stock market from crashing

| Andrew Mackie

As valuations among the Magnificent 7 stocks continue their inexorable rise, Andrew Mackie sees echoes with past financial asset bubbles.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I could generate an extra £300 a month by buying 8,223 shares of this dividend stock

| Muhammad Cheema

HSBC is a dividend stock with an eye-catching yield of 6.9%. This makes it an excellent opportunity for me to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£8,000 in savings? I’d buy 7,962 shares of this UK stock to aim for £269 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

With share prices rising, Stephen Wright thinks there are still opportunities in the stock market for investors after passive income.

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

2 passive income stocks I’d buy today to hold for 10 years

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a FTSE 100 bank and a Warren Buffett compounder could be great passive income stocks to buy…

Read more »