I’d add £500 a month to a SIPP to capitalise on the next bull market!

The Self-Invested Person Penson, or SIPP, is arguably one of the best ways for British investors to build up a pension pot. Apart from receiving bonus tax relief on each deposit, all capital gains and dividend taxes are completely eliminated.

In other words, investors end up with more capital than they put in, and HMRC doesn’t get to interrupt the compounding process. And with shares still trading at a discounted valuation thanks to the recent market correction, using this tax-efficient account could lead to vast amounts of wealth in the long run. Even more so today, considering the next bull market might have already started!

Making money

Since the end of October, the FTSE 250 has shot up by over 15%. If it continues to climb by just a further 5%, then a technical bull market would have kicked off. And assuming this upward momentum is maintained, snapping up top-notch shares while they’re cheap could be exceptionally lucrative.

Under normalised market conditions, the UK’s flagship growth index has historically generated an average annualised return of 11%. That’s certainly not been without quite a bit of volatility along the way. But this rate of return is all it takes to potentially make over a million pounds.

Don’t forget the tax relief offered by a SIPP automatically tops up each capital injection. And if an investor is paying the Basic Rate on income, that’s a 20% relief, turning £500 into £600. Investing £600 each month at 11% for 30 years translates into a portfolio worth £1.7m!

However, as previously mentioned, plenty of shares on the London Stock Exchange continue to trade at cheap-looking valuations.

In some cases, these discounts may be well deserved as a previously thriving enterprise may be struggling to adapt to a higher interest rate environment. But in others, capitalising on today’s buying opportunities could be the key to unlocking superior returns. And even if it’s just an extra 1%, that’s enough to add another £400,000 to a nest egg.

Investing for the next boom

With so many discounted stocks to choose from, investors are spoilt for choice. It’s not often that such an opportunity presents itself. And it could be a long time before it happens again. Therefore, it’s paramount for investors to make the right moves.

At the top of the list is getting used to the idea of volatility. Just because things have been going well in the last few weeks doesn’t mean this trend will continue. There are undoubtedly going to be periods of pullback during this recovery, and it’s critical not to get spooked by the wrong reasons.

Similarly, it’s important to realise that while economic conditions are improving, we’re not out of the woods yet. And there remains the chance for some businesses to struggle, especially if inflation were to suddenly start moving in the wrong direction again. Therefore, diversification is likely a prudent approach when taking advantage of seemingly attractive buying opportunities.

However, above all else, it’s important not to get carried away by expectations. Even when investing with an index fund, there’s no guarantee that indexes like the FTSE 250 will continue to deliver the same historical gains moving forward. As such, a portfolio may fall short of expectations, especially if another poorly timed crash or correction comes along.

Yet, frustrating as these are to endure, adding top-notch bargains to a SIPP could be the key to unlocking a far more luxurious retirement.