Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares a no-brainer buy for second income in 2024?

Are Lloyds shares a no-brainer buy for second income in 2024?

Jon Smith eyes up stocks for a second income and takes a closer look at Lloyds Banking Group’s potential for the coming year.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the start of 2021, the dividend yield for Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) was 0%. Since then, things have picked up. Lloyds shares now offer a yield comfortably above the FTSE 100 average. Looking ahead to 2024, does it make sense to buy the stock now for a second income?

Let’s get the numbers

In 2023, Lloyds paid out two dividends totalling 2.52p. This gives a current yield of 5.93%.

The forecast for next year is for it to rise considerably to total 3.2p. The share price has traded this year in a range of 40-54p. So if I take an assumptive price of 47p for next year, it would give me a dividend yield of 6.8%.

I have to take a rough price, but clearly the share price could be higher or lower next year, which will impact the yield.

Looking at the rest of the index

It’s tough to call a stock a “no-brainer purchase” without comparing it to various alternatives. To begin with, how does the potential yield for next year compare to the FTSE 100 as a whole? The average dividend yield is 3.9% at the moment.

This will fluctuate next year, but it’s highly unlikely it will climb up to 6.8%. So if I compare Lloyds stock to a FTSE 100 index income tracker, I can see a clear favourite.

Comparing the banking sector

The next stage is filtering down to the major competitors for Lloyds. After all, if I’ve got a diversified income portfolio already, I might only want to include one extra stock from the banking sector.

To determine if this should be Lloyds or not, I can look at the yields for the major banks.

Straight away I can spot a problem. Even without considering the dividend forecasts for next year, both HSBC (6.9%) and NatWest (7.52%) have yields higher than Lloyds. Incidentally, most of the major banks I reviewed have positive dividend forecasts for next year.

Granted, not all banks might fit the bill for the type of firm I want. For example, Lloyds and NatWest are predominantly UK banks. HSBC is global in nature. This could influence my decision away from just the cold hard numbers.

Measuring up to the top performers

In order to get in the top 10% of the FTSE 100 when ranked on yield, Lloyds would need to beat 7.5%. I don’t see it reaching that level any time soon.

If I try and answer the title question, I can see that the bank isn’t close to being a top performer, or being the best in the sector. Yet I would say it’s a no-brainer to consider buying it in comparison to a passive income tracker fund.

The other point to remember is that this test has been purely centred around the income figures. In reality, this is a narrow way to consider buying a stock. I need to factor in many other points (eg financials, sector outlook, etc) before coming to a more educated conclusion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s why I see stock markets struggling in 2024, but would still buy

| Cliff D'Arcy

The UK stock market had a weak 2023, with the FTSE 100 only 3% higher. Meanwhile, the US S&P 500…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5-step plan to start buying shares and build wealth — with £800

| Christopher Ruane

If this writer wanted to start buying shares for the first time in the new year, here's the handful of…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to aim for £310 in monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett is an investing legend. Our writer explains how he'd learn from Buffett when aiming to set up passive…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

These dividend shares offer just enough great passive income in 2024

| Paul Summers

The best dividend shares to own probably aren't those with sky-high yields, according to research. Paul Summers picks out some…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

My top passive income idea for 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks this FTSE 100 share with a double-digit dividend yield offers him a potentially lucrative passive income stream…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Here are 2 income shares that look dirt cheap!

| Charlie Keough

Our Fool thinks this pair of income shares look undervalued. However, are they are a buy? Or are they value…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Tesco shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

Tesco shares might not be the most exciting picks on the London stock market. But over the very long term,…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

3 magnificent AIM stocks to consider buying for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

AIM stocks can play a role in a diversified investment portfolio. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights three to consider buying for…

Read more »