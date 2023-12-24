Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £1,000 in NIO stock in 2020, here’s what I’d have now!

If I’d put £1,000 in NIO stock in 2020, here’s what I’d have now!

NIO stock soared in 2020 with the price rising around 1,500% over the course of the year. Dr James Fox explores whether it’s worth investing in today.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock was changing hands for $3.51 in the first week on January 2020. It’s worth highlighting that it was a volatile week as the world learned more about the respiratory virus that was sweeping across China — and would later be known as Covid-19.

One year later, the stock was trading around $57, marking a 1,500% increase over 12 months. However, the bull run wasn’t to last. Today, it trades around $7.89. This may be a 124% increase from the start of 2020, but it’s a huge decline from the stock’s heights.

So, if I had invested £1,000 in NIO shares in early 2020, today I’d have around £2,300, taking into account the 124% increase in the share price, plus an appreciation of the dollar versus the pound (NIO’s US-listed shares are denominated in dollars).

What’s behind the fall?

The Chinese EV manufacturer has failed to live up to investors’ expectations. NIO’s vehicle deliveries have been trending lower, with the company reporting a 10% decline in deliveries in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter. This decline was attributed to several factors, including supply chain disruptions, production hiccups, and increased competition from other EV makers.

Moreover, the EV market is becoming increasingly crowded, and carmakers are resorting to price cuts to gain an edge over their competitors. NIO has been forced to follow suit, which has hurt its gross margins and profitability.

In addition, in September 2023, NIO issued $1bn worth of convertible bonds, which can be converted into shares of the company. This move was seen as a way to raise capital without diluting existing shareholders’ equity. However, it also added to the potential for dilution in the future, which could further weigh on the stock price.

Worth buying today?

NIO remains a highly exciting investment prospect that relentlessly innovates and enhances its premium EV portfolio.

However, its Tesla-like growth trajectory was abruptly halted by Chinese lockdowns. NIO and its competitors undoubtedly lost ground to Tesla.

Part of its attraction lies in its range of vehicles, as well as it’s unique battery-swapping technology. This allows drivers to pull up at a NIO station and exchange their empty batteries for full ones in just a matter of minutes.

However, there are concerns, and having been very bullish on NIO once, I’m recognising these concerns more readily today.

Debt currently stands at $4.2bn. And with the Chinese economy slowing, and margins compressed, the outlooks isn’t as rosy as it once was.

On the plus side, analysts are anticipating forward revenue growth of 26.1% annually, in addition to operating cash flow growth of 61.3%. Meanwhile, its price-to-sales ratio is just 1.78, far below Tesla at 8.3.

I’m certainly tempted to repurchase shares in NIO. It’s unique battery-swapping tech and use of novel technology means it’s range of vehicles stands out from its peers.

But for now, I’m going to keep this one on my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Build a 2024 second income for £3.80 a day? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could use under £4 a day to try and build a long-term second income, starting…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Collective

Selling your duds isn’t ‘failing’

| Malcolm Wheatley

Most of us have a cultural aversion to quitting. But that can cloud rational decision-making. Sometimes, quitting a position can…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I think could turn into pounds in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

A lot of penny stocks have fallen further than the bigger ones in 2023. I'm wondering which of them might…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

How will the FTSE 100 perform in 2024? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Fancy having a guess at where the FTSE 100 might end 2024? I often get it wrong so I wonder…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With £2,000, I’d invest using 3 insights from Warren Buffett

| Kevin Godbold

If I had £2,000 to put to work, there’s a decent chance of me building wealth by investing in the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE shares to consider buying in January

| Alan Oscroft

Are we prepared for updates coming from all our favourite FTSE shares after Christmas? Here are three big names I'm…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Which are the best FTSE 100 shares to buy in 2024? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Yes, it's that time of year when we look back on how 2023 went, and start to think about the…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Growth Shares

Heading into 2024, I’ve never been more excited as a stock market investor

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon is feeling very optimistic about the stock market right now as he believes there are going to be…

Read more »