Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how investing £5,000 like Warren Buffett in 2024 could make me a millionaire

Here’s how investing £5,000 like Warren Buffett in 2024 could make me a millionaire

Warren Buffett knows all about turning a few thousand pounds into millions (and billions). Can learning from his example really work in the UK in 2024?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The legendary investor Warren Buffett is a millionaire many times over. In fact, he is a billionaire many times over.

But Buffett started investing with just a small sum of money he had saved up on a paper round as a schoolboy.

If I was to set aside £5,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA or share-dealing account at the start of 2024 and invest it using the Warren Buffett method, could that make me a millionaire in future? Once over would be a welcome enough start!

Pass the cigars

I actually think it could. However, there are a few caveats.

Investing like Buffett is a long-term enterprise. I might become a millionaire at some point, but it would likely take many years.

To illustrate, consider Buffett’s own investment track record.

If I had invested £5,000 (ignoring exchange rate movements) in his company Berkshire Hathaway back in 1965 at the start of his chairmanship there, it would only have been 17 years later in 1982 that the per-share market value of my holding hit seven figures.

Interestingly, though, within another three years it would have doubled, to over £2m.

Investing like Buffett

Few investors could match Buffett’s track record. By the time he took over Berkshire Hathaway, he was already a highly experienced stock market investor.

But, although the timelines may be longer, I do think that by investing like Warren Buffett, I could realistically aim to turn £5,000 into a million pounds over the next several decades.

Take that massive jump in the valuation of Berkshire shares between 1982 and 1985, for example.

Several key factors help explain that. One is taking a long-term approach. Simply being out of Berkshire shares after 17 years when I had hit the million mark would have meant I missed the opportunity to double my money in just three years.

Additionally, the per-share market value of Berkshire shares grew so strongly partly because Warren Buffett did not pay dividends to his shareholders. Instead, he reinvested its earnings. That let him take advantage of compounding. As a private investor, I can do that too on a small scale by reinvesting my dividends.

Aim for a million

Indeed, imagine I was able to earn a compound annual gain on my portfolio of around 15%. Simply using those two Warren Buffett moves – of taking a long-term approach to investing, and compounding – my £5,000 would have turned into £1m in under 40 years.

Now, a 15% compound annual gain is less impressive than Buffett has achieved in his time at Berkshire (his figure is 19.8%) but it is still not easy. I would need to hunt for brilliant shares selling at the right price to help me aim for a million.

But I can do that. Such shares exist.

Becoming a millionaire is not easy. But it is possible if I buy the right shares – even with just a few thousand pounds to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock that could rally in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Shares in Dr Martens are down 53% since the start of 2023. But Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 250 stock…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

25% below their high, I think these FTSE 100 shares could climb in 2024

| Oliver Rodzianko

These FTSE 100 shares are significantly down in price, and our writer thinks this could present a perfect buying opportunity…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to target 2024 passive income of £1,820

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out how he would try to earn £1,820 next year -- and every year -- by putting…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

This growth stock has grown 10% since I bought it in October

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool loves finding cheap shares that also double up as a growth stock. He thinks this one captures all…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20,000 in an ISA to get passive income for life

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks a wisely invested £20k Stocks and Shares ISA could turn into a long-term passive income goldmine. Here's…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

2 electric flying car stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

The eVTOL industry is forecast to grow to $1trn in size within 20 years. This Fool takes a look at…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

The top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP (with profit/loss) as we end 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon gives readers a glimpse into his investment portfolio by revealing his top 20 ISA/pension stock holdings along with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Growth stocks up, growth stocks down, and then back up again... How much are Scottish Mortgage shares worth after all…

Read more »