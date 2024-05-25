Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d spend £6,900 on income shares to try and earn £500 per year

Here’s how I’d spend £6,900 on income shares to try and earn £500 per year

Christopher Ruane outlines some of the investment principles he’d apply when trying to earn £500 of dividends annually by spending £6,900 on shares.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are different ways to earn money and not all of them involve working for it. Take the dividends from income shares, for example. By buying into proven, profitable blue-chip businesses, I could be in line to share some of the money they pay out to investors.

In practice, things might not be quite as simple. Dividends are never guaranteed and it can be that a formerly successful business sees its fortunes decline – with the dividend following.

So, deciding the approach I take to building a portfolio of income shares is important.

Setting the right investment strategy

I could try to improve the chance of getting the passive income I want by landing on the right investment strategy.

For example, I would spread my funds across a range of shares rather than concentrating the money in just one or two. £6,900 is ample to do that and I could buy shares of five to 10 different companies with it.

£500 per year from a £6,900 investment would mean earning a 7.2% dividend yield. I think that is possible while sticking to blue-chip FTSE 100 shares with solid records of profitability.

But I need to make sure I do not let the tail wag the dog. Buying a share just because it yields 7.2% today does not strike me as a smart move.

Instead, I would look for shares in companies with a strong, defensible position in an industry I expect to endure. Only if I find such a business and like the share price would I consider buying it.

At that point, I would start looking at the yield.

FTSE 100 contains multiple high-yield shares

Currently, the FTSE 100 offers a range of high-yield income shares I think meet my buying criteria.

An example is insurer Aviva (LSE: AV).

Insurance has been big business for centuries – and I do not see that changing in the coming years. People want to protect their valuables against the risk of loss and in some cases are even obliged to do so. If underwriting standards are maintained, that can be a lucrative business.

Aviva has vast underwriting experience. The company has well-known brands such as Norwich Union. It has also streamlined its business in recent years to focus on its key markets, such as the UK.

That means it could see bigger negative impact  on its earnings if competition in the UK insurance market leads to lower profit margins.

But I think the strategy of playing to its strengths will hopefully help the firm deliver stronger long-term business results. That could help it maintain or grow the dividend.

Currently the dividend yield is 6.9%. If I had spare cash to invest, I would be happy to buy. As part of a diversified selection of income shares, including some with even higher yields, it could help me hit the 7.2% target I outlined above.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

My 3 picks for the best UK shares to buy in June

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley is bullish about the UK stock market right now. He reckons these are the three best shares…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

23% per annum: is this FTSE 250 stock too good to turn down?

| Charlie Keough

FTSE 250 constituent Games Workshop has posted an impressive return over the last five years. This Fool takes a closer…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 60% in a month, could this UK share keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

After this UK share surged by almost three-fifths in a matter of weeks, this writer has been re-examining the investment…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’m up 25%! The Nvidia share price and other giants power this UK investment trust

| Kevin Godbold

I drip-fed some money into this not-so-buoyant UK investment trust and now the Nvidia share price is helping to drive…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 explosive stocks I’d buy today for a life-changing passive income in 10 years

| Dr. James Fox

For many of us, passive income is the end goal. However, unless we have a big pot of cash, we're…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After rising 29%, is there still any value in the Lloyds share price for investors?

| Charlie Keough

FTSE 100 bank Lloyds has been gaining momentum in recent times. But is there any value left in its share…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

9%+ yields! Here are 2 of the best FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider buying

| Charlie Keough

This Fool has been scouring the UK stock market in search of the best dividend shares. He are two he…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

New to investing? I wish I’d known these 3 things Warren Buffett swears by

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers three Warren Buffett lessons that have helped his investing returns improve a lot over the last few…

Read more »