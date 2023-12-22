Home » Investing Articles » Which are the best value stocks to buy for 2024? Here’s what the experts say

Which are the best value stocks to buy for 2024? Here’s what the experts say

Many FTSE share prices are down in the dumps right now. But separating the best value stocks from the merely cheap can be tricky.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When we search for the best value stocks, we all need to do our own research. Our knowledge, targets, takes on risk, and all sorts of individual circumstances will be different.

But to get started, I’d say we really need to take note what the experts are saying. I’m still doing it now, even with decades of stock market experience.

It doesn’t mean we should look for people to tell us what to buy and then just do what they say. No, but I like to listen to as many opinions as I can, as it really does help me to make my own choices.

Here are a few thoughts from some of the experts out there, and how they fit with my thinking.

What they’re watching

Spread betting platform IG has Marks & Spencer down as a stock to watch in 2024.

I agree, and I’m pleased the high street giant is back in the FTSE 100. I wasn’t sure I’d ever see it happen, mind, as the firm seemed to keep repeating the same old failures.

Even after 2023’s success, the stock has forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of 10-11 in the next few years. The retail sector is still very uncertain, but I think I see good value here.

IG also likes the look of Centrica, which I confess I’d taken my eye off. But after a recovery from a pretty bad 2022, the shares are on a modest valuation now. We do have a dip in earnings on the cards for 2024, though.

Yum-yum

People often say we should buy what we know. And I’m in Greggs enough times each week to surely have some idea about it.

Fidelity has it down as a possible pick for 2024. And the bakery chain has come through the past few tough years pretty well.

Inflation is coming down, but it’s still a risk. And on a P/E of around 19, the shares aren’t obviously cheap. Still, cheap and good value aren’t always the same thing.

Property

Rightmove is on the Fidelity list too, and it’s one I’ve also been watching. Property market weakness must be the biggest risk. But that could change when interest rates start to come down.

Interactive investor has uncovered Tritax Big Box as a possible winner. It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT), focusing on logistics facilities.

The shares have picked up a bit, but forecasts make it look good value to me. Commercial property still looks a bit risky, but there could be decent dividends here too.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Small cap

Finally, in an interview, small-cap expert Simon Thompson reckoned smaller stocks could be in for a good year.

He offered Billington Holdings as a candidate. It’s a structural steel maker with a market cap of only £58m, and there might be a bit of volatility there. The valuation isn’t stretching, though, and it might do well when the construction industry recovers.

New Year’s resolution for me: spend more time researching small-cap stocks,

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc and Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

I’d put £500 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £33,000 second income

| Alan Oscroft

Not got a pile of cash? Here's how regular investments in the UK stock market could build up over time,…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share to help ride out the next recession!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The price of this FTSE 100 share has gone nowhere over the past 12 months. But its near-8% cash yield…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock looks wildly mispriced to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Her's a FTSE 250 share that has almost halved over five years. However, with a cash yield of nearly 8%…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Best British shares for investors to consider buying for 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

As 2023 closes out, Fool.co.uk's writers have revealed their top shares for investors to consider buying in 2024.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 chemicals stock rally another 26% in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in Croda International are finishing the year strong. But is the FTSE 100 stock set to continue its recovery…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

3 top reasons why Tesla stock is a ‘buy’ to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Looking past shares when their price is down is easy. Our writer says he’s done that before but won’t do…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

5 ‘no-brainer’ dividend shares I’d buy in 2024 for passive income

| Harshil Patel

Finding the best dividend shares doesn’t need to be complicated. Our writer highlights how to find reliable dividend income in…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I think the Lloyds share price could be a value trap

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author loves finding value opportunities. However, he thinks that the Lloyds share price could get him stuck at a…

Read more »