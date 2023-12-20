Home » Investing Articles » Could the Scottish Mortgage share price hit £10 in 2024?

Could the Scottish Mortgage share price hit £10 in 2024?

The Scottish Mortgage share price is up 7.5% over the past month. But just how far can the rally go? Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the stock.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) share price hasn’t traded above £10 since February 2022. But could it happen again soon? Let’s explore.

Scottish Mortgage and interest rates

Scottish Mortgage primarily invests in growth stocks, which typically have higher valuations and are more sensitive to interest rate fluctuations.

As interest rates have risen, the discount applied to future earnings expectations for these growth stocks has, in many cases, increased, putting downward pressure on the Scottish Mortgage share price.

Moreover, growth stocks typically require funding in order to support their growth objectives. However, the cost of borrowing has increased over the past two years, threatening the viability of many of these companies.

As we can see from the below chart, the Scottish Mortgage share price has fallen as interest rates have risen.

Now that we’re getting indications that the Bank of England, and its peers, will lower rates, the Scottish Mortgage share price has started moving upwards.

Created at TradingView

NAV discount

At its peak, the Scottish Mortgage share price indicated that each share was equal to its net asset value (NAV).

However, Scottish Mortgage currently trades at a discount of 13% to its NAV. The NAV represents the total value of the trust’s assets, minus its liabilities.

As such, a discount to the NAV suggests that the stock is undervalued by 13%. In other words, I can buy £1 of assets for 87p.

In theory, this could be a great time to buy the stock. But it’s not that straightforward.

That’s because a significant portion of Scottish Mortgage’s holdings, around a quarter, are in unlisted companies.

As they’re not publicly listed, they don’t have market values determined by investors. For example, SpaceX represents 3.7% of the portfolio, but the shares aren’t listed.

Some investors may feel that SpaceX’s own valuation, which is reported to be between $150bn and $175bn, is a little steep.

Of course, whether this is an overvaluation or not depends on the perspective of the investor in question. Personally, I’m not sure 10 times forward revenue is that expensive.

So, in short, the NAV discount could represent an opportunity, but there are some caveats.

Is £10 feasible?

At present, the net asset value (NAV) of Scottish Mortgage’s investments is approximately £8.66 per share.

As a result, reaching £10 per share in the near future appears unlikely. Having said that, I don’t think it’s impossible in 2024.

There are several considerations, including the fund’s exposure to China, which has been falling but remains significant.

Chinese markets have underperformed over the past 12 month, and could continue to do so in 2024 amid a failing domestic economy.

Nonetheless, falling interest rates could have a profound impact on stock valuations. Of course, some of this may already be priced in.

Personally, I’m increasing my position in Scottish Mortgage, as I anticipate momentum returning as interest rates fall.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Could the Tesla share price hit $380 in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Even with a car business worth not much more than Toyota’s, the Tesla share price could hit $380 next year,…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Could a 2024 stock market crash offer a golden opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane isn't spending time guessing whether we'll see a stock market crash next year. Instead, he's planning what to…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Which sectors’ stocks are most likely to increase dividends in 2024?

| The Motley Fool Staff

Income shares can help investors create a stream of passive income over time. But where to go hunting for stocks…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Could this 7%-yielding penny stock be a smart buy for 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer already owns this penny stock with its juicy dividend yield. So why's he willing to buy more to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Can these things help the Lloyds share price double in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

Will I be forever wrong about the Lloyds share price? I don't care really, not if I can keep buying…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

This share could crush the FTSE 100 in 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

At the very end of 2021, this FTSE 100 share was hitting record highs. But after a tough 2023, this…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Just started saving? I’d use Warren Buffett’s method to try to get rich

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth for the long term and hopefully get…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up 50% in 2023! Are these the 2 best stocks to buy for 2024?

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 companies were among the best shares to buy in 2023. They have bright prospects for 2024,…

Read more »