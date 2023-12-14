Home » Investing Articles » If I put £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today, how much might I have in 5 years?

If I put £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today, how much might I have in 5 years?

This writer considers the sort of returns he might be able to generate after half a decade of investing inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing for the long term in a Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the best ways to build wealth in the UK.

Most ISAs offer a choice of thousands of different stocks, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The real wealth-building benefit, though, is that all gains I make are totally tax-free within the annual £20k allowance.

Here, I’ll consider how much money I could make after five years if I invest £20k in one of these accounts.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Going on averages

Now, the first thing to point out is that precise stock market returns are ultimately unknowable. But what we do know is that markets have trended upwards over time.

In fact, a century of stock market data from the US and UK tells us that the annualised total return (both share price gains and dividends) is between 7% and 10%.

That said, the iShares world index fund below shows us that global stocks have returned about 74.5% over the past five years.

If they did so again, which is far from guaranteed, I’d have £34,900.

This assumes I don’t take out my dividends and spend them. Ideally, I’d want to reinvest them back into buying more shares. This way, I’d really start to harness the incredible power of compounding.

Active investing

As mentioned, the above figures are averages. It’s what I might hope to achieve investing passively.

But could I beat the market average by actively investing in individual stocks and funds? Well, this is harder to do and would obviously depend on what I buy.

In the UK, two perennially popular investments are Fundsmith Equity (managed by Terry Smith) and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

According to my calculations, a £20k investment split evenly between these five years ago would now be worth around £38,700. So, a handy bit of outperformance relative to the global index.

Of course, I could be accused of cherry-picking here. But they’re hardly obscure picks. They’ve both been fantastic long-term compounders, beloved by many.

Investing in excellence

I try to find excellence, buy excellence, and add to excellence over time. I sell mediocrity. That’s how I invest.

David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool

Finally, we should remember that an individual five-year period can be very different from another.

Take the last five years, for example. We had the first global pandemic in a century, followed by the largest military attack on a European country (Russia on Ukraine) since World War II. Then surging inflation was met with the fastest interest rate hikes in modern history.

Stock markets don’t like uncertainty, as the saying goes. And the last five years have contained enough unpredictability and tragedy to fill a few decades.

But the crucial point is that great companies survive periods of turbulence. Not only that, they often get stronger as weaker competition falls by the wayside and investors rush to put their money behind them.

Wrapping up

So how much could I make in five years? Well, the average suggests 7%-10% per year. But nothing is certain and it may be less (or more).

But if I were to find individual stocks that massively outperform — similar to Frasers Group (up 291% in five years) or Ferrari (up 276%) — then it would be significantly more.

The Foolish takeaway is that picking stocks in an ISA can potentially deliver huge returns for everyday investors like myself.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Ferrari. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE stocks I’m happy I bought to help me boost my wealth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she bought these specific FTSE stocks as part of her holdings as well as how they're…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 unmissable cheap shares investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool details two industry leading cheap shares that she feels investors shouldn’t delay taking a closer look at as…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that are booming right now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two star growth stocks have both soared since I bought them in November 2022. But after such steep gains,…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 giant is in value stock territory! I’m buying more shares!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she's adding more shares of this value stock to her holdings for long-term growth and returns.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE dividend shares paying cash of up to 11.6% a year

| Cliff D'Arcy

While the FTSE 100 offers a cash yield of 4% a year, these two dividend shares both offer double-digit yields.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Ceres Power share price spikes after 50% crash. Signs of life in hydrogen yet?

| Tom Rodgers

The Ceres Power share price has been smashed in 2023. But a fivefold gain could still be on the cards…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy in a 2024 stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Charlie Munger said that opportunity comes to the prepared mind. Stephen Wright is making plans for a stock market crash…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I’m thrilled I bought this year, and one I wish I hadn’t

| Harvey Jones

I'm already making profits from a resurgent FTSE 100 share I bought in September but another stock pick is beginning…

Read more »