Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Meet the skyrocketing FTSE 250 stocks up by more than 300% in five years!

Meet the skyrocketing FTSE 250 stocks up by more than 300% in five years!

These FTSE 250 stocks have delivered market-thrashing returns for shareholders in recent years. But are any still worth considering today?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 250 is a very diverse index containing a multitude of global businesses. We can see this just by looking at the three best-performing mid-cap stocks over the past five years.

Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF) leads the pack, with a market-crushing return of 797%. Next comes a huge 348% gain from TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG), while Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) narrowly gets bronze with 313%. Note, none of these returns include dividends!

So, here we have an African-focused gold miner, an emerging markets bank (Georgia’s TBC), and family-run engineer Goodwin. An honourable mention should go to construction group Galliford Try, which has also returned around 312% over five years.

What has driven these extraordinary gains?

Pan African’s eye-popping gain can be summed up with one word: gold.

As a gold miner, its profits are highly leveraged to the price of the yellow metal. And even after the recent pullback, gold is still up by roughly 175% in five years.

When gold prices soar, a miner’s profits will often grow much faster than the price of the metal itself because extraction costs stay relatively fixed. As such, Pan African’s net profit has exploded from $44m in 2020 to an expected $470m this fiscal year (ending June). Wow!

Meanwhile, Goodwin’s benefitting from the defence and nuclear renaissance. It makes high-integrity castings, particularly those that don’t melt under extremely high temperatures. Not many companies in the world specialise in these.  

Bottom-line profits have grown at an annualised rate of 25% since 2020. And Goodwin investors have enjoyed lots of dividends along the way. 

Is either still worth considering?

The last time I wrote about Goodwin (in October), I concluded that the stock looked too pricey. Back then, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 60 while the dividend yield was just 1.4%.

Since then though, the Goodwin share price has crashed almost 40%. And now we have a P/E ratio of 24 and a 2.2% yield that may be worth considering.

Much of this loss came in a single day in March when Goodwin revealed it had lost two major tenders in its Mechanical Engineering division (worth about £60m). And it has delayed the dispatch of valves to some customers due to the Iran war.

Taking a longer-term view, however, it should have plenty of growth options across the European nuclear, aerospace and defence sectors. After all, it has finally dawned on Europe that these things are actually rather important in a fragmenting international order.

Pan African’s fate will, of course, be dictated by the gold price. Personally, I prefer Fresnillo from the FTSE 100 as it mines silver too. But both stocks could tank if gold does.

Ultra-cheap stock

Turning to TBC, I’m more bullish on this bank stock. It’s trading at just 5.7 times forward earnings, while offering a 6.2% forecast dividend yield.

Granted, any economic downturn in Georgia is a risk, while the political scene there is still on edge. But this economy is tipped to grow strongly for years, as is Uzbekistan’s (TBC’s second market).

The lender is extremely profitable, benefitting from its duopolistic position in Georgia and an increasingly digital-first approach. Given the extremely low valuation, strong growth potential, and generous starting dividend yield, I think TBC stock is still worth looking at today.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc and Goodwin Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE shares at the beginning of 2026 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers tips his hat to those who invested in BAE Systems shares when markets opened back up in January.…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

What size ISA do you need for £250-a-week retirement income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones outlines the advantages of investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA rather than leaving money in cash, and…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Legal & General shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much an investor would have earned from Legal & General shares lately,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just check out the latest bumper forecasts for Lloyds, NatWest and Barclays shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Barclays shares have had a terrific year and there could be more action to come. So what's…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Market Movers

Down 7%! Why on earth are Imperial Brands shares plummeting today?

| Royston Wild

Imperial Brands shares are in freefall after a negative reception to fresh trading news. Is the party finally over for…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

With a P/E under 7, this value stock looks far too cheap at 101p

| Ben McPoland

This writer reckons value stock Hostelworld (LSE:HSW) looks dirt-cheap as it gets dividends flowing again and builds a social travel…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing For Beginners

Down 30% in 6 months, I think there’s a big catch to this insanely cheap stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through why careful research is needed when trying to assess if a cheap stock is worth buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in National Grid shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie takes a closer look at National Grid shares and why short-term market weakness could be missing a powerful…

Read more »