Home » Investing Articles » Time for me to buy more as Shell’s share price dips 10% on oil prices?

Time for me to buy more as Shell’s share price dips 10% on oil prices?

Shell’s share price looks very undervalued compared to its peers, and it remains well-positioned in both the fossil fuel and green energy markets.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell’s (LSE: SHEL) share price has fallen 10% since its 18 October high this year.  I think the main reason for this is the decline in oil prices over that period.

There are risks in the stock, of course, with one being a sustained slump in global commodities prices. Another is government clampdowns on its operations because of the switch to greener energy.

However, this sell-off overlooks key factors that support share price gains over the long term, in my view.

And I am seriously considering adding to my holdings of Shell stock at the currently discounted level.

Oil prices change all the time

Broadly, oil prices have lost ground since the end of September on lower demand from key buyers. But the global balance between demand and supply constantly changes, and oil prices with it.

Short term, any widening of the Israel-Hamas War could cause a price spike, for example. The World Bank said recently that the Brent benchmark price could soar to over $150 per barrel in this event. Currently, it is around $76.

Long term, the transition to greener energy will likely take much longer than many analysts estimate. In October, OPEC forecast that world oil demand will rise to 116m barrels per day (bpd) by 2045. Currently, it is around 100m bpd.

The International Energy Agency added recently that government pledges fall well short of achieving greenhouse gas ‘net zero’ by 2050.

Well positioned for the energy transition

Shell has both sides of the energy transition covered. On the one hand, it committed to keep oil production at 1.4m bpd until 2030. It also said it will expand its huge liquefied natural gas business.

To this end, it continues to make new oil and gas discoveries, including several major oil finds in Namibia recently. These together are estimated to hold at least 1.7bn barrels of oil equivalent.

In February, it said its recent gas discovery in the UK’s Southern North Sea could be one of the largest in over a decade.

This is in line with CEO Wael Sawan’s intention to close the valuation gap between Shell and its US counterparts. Despite Joe Biden’s greener US administration, these firms have remained committed to their core oil and gas businesses.

On the other hand, Shell aims to reduce its carbon emissions gradually – down 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035, and 100% by 2050.

Meanwhile on 2 November, it reported earnings of $6.2bn for Q3, against Q2’s $5.1bn. Earnings per share of $1.06 were up from Q3 2022’s $0.93.

Cheap against its peers

Shell’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has improved since Sawan took over this year – from 4.9 at the end of 2022 to 7.1 now. But there is still plenty of room to rise before it catches its peers’ P/E valuations.

While Brazil’s Petrobras is low and trades at 3.3, the US’s ExxonMobil and Chevron are 9.7 and 10.7, respectively, and Saudi Arabian Oil is at 16.8.

Given the peer group average of 10.1, Shell looks very undervalued.

To work out by how much, I applied the discounted cash flow (DCF) model, using several analysts’ valuations and my own.

The core assessments for Shell are between 26% and 40% undervalued. The lowest of these would give a fair value per share of £34.05, against the current £25.20.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think FTSE 250 stocks could be set to race ahead again

| Alan Oscroft

As we head towards the end of 2023, could FTSE 250 shares be set for a winning run again? I…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 firm Legal & General a no-brainer stock for dividend investors in 2024?

| Simon Watkins

Down 11% this year, but with a high yield, and undervalued compared to its peers, this FTSE 100 stock looks…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 19% in 1 day, is this FTSE 100 blue-chip stock a bargain?

| Andrew Mackie

After witnessing its worst one-day fall since 2008, Andrew Mackie believes this blue-chip stock could be set to soar in…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down more than 10% in 2023, Fools are backing these 5 UK stocks to reverse that – and then some! – in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

Five Fools see buying opportunities among these beaten-down shares in the UK stock markets!

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

My secret stock filters for finding bargain value shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the three filters that he uses to find cheap value stocks to buy, along with how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After hitting a record low, is the Vodafone share price a binary bet?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling more than a fifth in the past year, the Vodafone share price is hitting new lows. So do…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

Why does this gem of a FTSE 250 stock get less attention than it should?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores a FTSE 250 stock that doesn’t get as much investor attention as others. But can it continue…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Is the IAG share price selling at 60% off?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our writer wants to know if the IAG share price is currently 'on sale'. The price fell dramatically during the…

Read more »