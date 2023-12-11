Home » Investing Articles » 7%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy to target HUGE passive income in 2024

7%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy to target HUGE passive income in 2024

Good news! These UK blue-chip shares (including one from the FTSE) offer some of the biggest dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 for the best stocks to buy for passive income next year.

2024 could be another tough year for the global economy as inflationary pressures linger and China’s economy cools. So here I’m looking for companies with strong balance sheets and highly defensive operations.

Based on current dividend forecasts, £10,000 invested equally in these UK shares could make me a second income of £787 in 2024. Here’s why I’m looking to buy them for my own portfolio at the next opportunity.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited

Energy demand remains broadly constant at all points of the economic cycle. So purchasing shares in an energy producer or power grid specialist could be a good idea in the current climate.

Bluefield Solar Income (LSE:BSIF) is one such company on my radar. This FTSE 250 stock, which has invested in approximately 200 solar farms across the UK, has a stable flow of income that it can use to finance large dividends every year.

City analysts are expecting the fund to pay another 8.6p per share reward in this financial year (to June 2024). This results in a gigantic 7.5% dividend yield.

Of course, forecasts don’t always turn out to be correct. And adverse weather conditions are a constant threat to renewable energy stocks. But I’m still expecting dividends here to steadily increase along with demand for clean energy.

Target Healthcare REIT

Care home owners like Target Healthcare REIT (LSE:THRL) are having to navigate the problem of nursing shortages. But strong tenant demand — driven by the UK’s rapidly growing elderly population — mean trading should remain stable over the near term.

For this financial year (to June 2024), the FTSE 250 firm offers a 7.2% dividend yield.

There are several reasons why I think Target is a solid dividend stock for 2024. Its asset portfolio of nearly 100 properties is let out to 32 different companies. This ensures that difficulties with one or two tenants doesn’t significantly impact profits at group levels.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Finally, Target’s occupants are also tied down on long-term tenancy agreements. The weighted average unexpired lease term (or WAULT) stood at an impressive 26.3 years as of June. This is one of the highest readings among the UK’s real estate investment trust (REIT) sector.

Legal & General Group

Financial services giant Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) is also tipped to continue paying big dividends by City analysts. Its yield for 2024 sits at a FTSE 100-busting 8.9%

Revenues here could stagnate if the global economy remains weak. But a strong balance sheet means it should still remain an impressive passive income stock. As a shareholder myself, I’m soothed by the company’s cash-rich balance sheet.

Legal & General’s Solvency II capital ratio actually rose to 230% as of June. There’s also a possibility that the firm could launch a share buyback programme in the near future to return more of its excess cash.

This is a share I plan to hold for the long term. Demographic trends mean profits and dividends here should rise steadily during the next decade.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Target Healthcare REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s one 7.5% yielding income stock I’d snap up in a heartbeat!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this income stock looks too good to miss out on, and why she’d buy the shares…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Should investors look to buy REITs for passive income in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in real estate investment trusts have rallied as consumer defensives have started to fade. Where should passive income investors…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

This impressive growth stock has slumped 16% in days! Time to buy the dip?

| Sumayya Mansoor

It’s always interesting when a growth stock drops. This Fool takes a closer look at this high flyer to find…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

I missed the Rolls-Royce share price at 40p. Should I buy now at 300p?

| Tom Rodgers

The Rolls-Royce share price is up 220% in the last 12 months. So is the FTSE 100 turnaround stock now…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

3 high-dividend UK shares I think are too cheap to miss!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 and UK small-cap shares offer excellent all-round value. Here's why I'm looking to buy them for my…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Could this cheap 7% yielding FTSE 250 stock soar in 2024?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 250 stock has experienced mixed fortunes this year, but could the New Year bring better tidings? Our writer…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why these 5 FTSE 100 stocks have my attention!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details the five FTSE 100 stocks that meet his value criteria. But what are they and what…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

At a 52-week high, here’s what the charts say about the Taylor Wimpey share price!

| Charlie Carman

As the Taylor Wimpey share price gains momentum, should investors consider buying this FTSE 100 housebuilder stock? Charlie Carman investigates.

Read more »