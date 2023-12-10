Home » Investing Articles » No savings? I’d use these 4 Warren Buffett tips to build significant wealth

No savings? I’d use these 4 Warren Buffett tips to build significant wealth

If I didn’t have any savings, I’d be looking to follow the advice of Warren Buffett. Here’s four things I could do to try and emulate his success.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

According to Forbes, Warren Buffett is the fourth-richest person on the planet, with an estimated fortune of $121bn. Unlike the three ahead of him — Messrs Musk, Bezos, and Ellison — he’s built his wealth primarily from investing.

I’ve been looking at his career to see how I might go about accumulating significant wealth, without having any savings to start with.

1. Start early

The first thing I’d have to do is begin investing as early as possible. Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11. He’s still investing 82 years later.

The longer the investment horizon, the more time there is for wealth to grow. And delaying a few years can make a big difference.

The table below shows how much £100 invested today could be worth over different periods. The figures assume an annual growth rate of 7.4% — the average yearly return (with dividends reinvested) of the FTSE 100, from 1984 to 2022.

Period (years)Final value (£)
5143
10204
20417
30851
401,738
8234,862

2. Reinvest those dividends

By withdrawing dividends, the FTSE 100 would have delivered growth of ‘only’ 5.3%. With this lower rate, £10 would have been worth £789 after 40 years — over 50% less.

This demonstrates the power of compounding, which has been described as the eighth wonder of the word.

Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett’s own investment company, doesn’t pay dividends. Instead, it reinvests the cash it saves by buying more shares.

This has helped its stock achieve a compound annual growth rate of 19.8%, since 1964. A sum of £1 invested then, would now be worth over £3.7m!

That’s why — as tempting as it might be to spend dividends on a one-off treat — I always reinvest them.

3. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Most investors emphasise the advantages of diversification — spreading risk across a number of stocks.

However, Buffett once said: “A lot of great fortunes in the world have been made by owning a single wonderful business. If you understand the business, you don’t need to own very many of them“.

Some have interpreted this as meaning that he doesn’t believe in owning lots of individual shares.

On the contrary, the point he’s making is that most of us don’t have the skills (or time) to undertake the necessary research to consistently pick winners. In fact, he’s a big fan of diversification for the amateur investor.

In 1993, the billionaire said the “know-nothing” investor is likely to out-perform the average fund manager by investing in a tracker fund.

These are a great way of spreading risk across many companies through the ownership of just one investment.

From 1964-2022, a fund tracking the S&P 500 would have returned 24,708%.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that history will be repeated.

4. Be patient

Finally, Buffett is quoted as saying: “It is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results“.

In my view, too many people get caught up trying to find the next ‘big thing’. Remember, slow and steady sometimes wins the race.

Investing small — and often — can be effective. A sum of £50 a month, earning a return of 5%, will grow to nearly £30,000 after 25 years.

I don’t think I’ll ever be a billionaire, but, in my opinion, it’s never too late to follow in the footsteps of Warren Buffett and start building wealth by investing in stocks and shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he can use the legendary teachings of Warren Buffett to turn an empty portfolio into…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 4,273 shares of this FTSE 100 stalwart for £822 in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for dividends, and I think there are few better places to look that this FTSE giant.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 when the BP share price hit rock bottom, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

The BP share price plummeted during the pandemic as demand for energy products dived. Should I have invested then and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Putting £400 aside each month? Here’s how I’d aim for £1.56m in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us save or put money aside each month, but it's what we do with it that counts. Dr…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Up 7.6% in a month, is the Scottish Mortgage share price about to surge?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price has underperformed since the pandemic. But it remains a hugely exciting stock. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Small-Cap Shares

Invest in gold? I think undervalued UK shares could deliver bigger returns

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Taking a medium to long-term view, Edward Sheldon reckons small-cap UK shares – which are very cheap right now –…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

11% dividend yield! 1 FTSE 100 income stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m hunting for high dividend yields in the FTSE 100, and this financial institution currently offers the highest payout. Is…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Should we buy more FTSE 100 shares in December? The stats seem to say yes

| Alan Oscroft

The different months of the year should have no effect on where the FTSE 100 goes, should they? The evidence…

Read more »