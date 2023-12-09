Home » Investing Articles » Up 214%, will Rolls-Royce shares hit £3 before Christmas?

Up 214%, will Rolls-Royce shares hit £3 before Christmas?

Rolls-Royce shares have experienced a phenomenal rally, but will the bull run continue? Dr James Fox believes the rally can go much further.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Will Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares hit £3 before Christmas? I posed this very question to myself a few weeks ago, but without any earnings data due, I didn’t think it would happen so soon.

Now, I’m not so sure. Rolls-Royce shares have rallied further, reaching £2.85, partially driven by the unveiling of its medium-term targets, and several brokerage upgrades. It’s now up 214% over 12 months.

More positivity

On 4 December, JP Morgan upgraded its rating for the aerospace engineer from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’ and hiked its target price for the stock from 235p to 400p.

The bank said this was because of “radical moves” made by Rolls-Royce’s chief executive Tufan Erginbilgiç, who joined in January 2023, like raising the price the company charges for its long-term service agreements.

The bank also pointed to a £400m–£500m cost reduction programme announced last month that changed analysts’ minds.

This followed the unveiling of Rolls-Royce’s mid-term targets on 28 November, which included the goal of achieving an operating profit within the range of £2.5bn–£2.8bn by 2027.

Profit targets are to be achieved, according to Rolls, by margin improvements. In civil aerospace, Rolls wants to see operating margins improve from 2.5% in 2022 to a range of 15%–17% by 2027.

In defence, the aim is to improve from 11.8% in 2022 to 14%–16% in 2027, And finally, in power systems, the target is to push operating margins from 8.4% in 2022 to 12%–14% in 2027.

These improved metrics are also being driven by a host of positive influences, including geopolitical tensions and strong demand for travel.

However, the business is still heavily reliant on the civil aviation industry. A respiratory illness is circling around China again, and viruses are raging across the UK. If we were to see another pandemic-like shock, it could be a huge challenges for the business.

Equally, it’s positive that the biggest risk to the business is hopefully unlikely.

Momentum

Momentum is an important commodity when investing, and one that’s not easy to come by. Below, we can see momentum in Rolls-Royce shares as highlighted by the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) metric. This compares short-term and long-term moving averages, and provides us with an idea of momentum.

Created at TradingView: 3-month MACD

Long-term growth

There are two things that excite me about Rolls-Royce. And they’re both related to growth.

Firstly, Rolls-Royce has a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52. This is an earnings metric adjusted for growth, and it suggests that Rolls-Royce’s share price is potentially undervalued by as much as half.

The metric is calculated using the expected growth rate over the coming five years, so there’s room for error, but it is certainly very attractive. In fact, the PEG ratio infers a fair value around £5.70.

Looking beyond that, we can also expect strong demand for air travel over the next two decades. Boeing anticipates that 42,000 aircraft will enter the global fleet by 2040, suggesting the need for at least 84,000 engines.

The only issue is most of the demand is for narrow-body jets, and not the wide-body jets that use Rolls’s engines. The British engineering giant has suggested it could shift its product offering in the coming years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

9.9% yield! I just doubled down on this high-yield FTSE 100 share!

| Christopher Ruane

After a shock announcement pushed this FTSE 100 share to a 52-week low, our writer bought more. It's high-yield --…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

Here are the BHP, Rio Tinto, and Glencore dividend forecasts for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Dividend forecasts across the mining sector show variation in yields next year, with some companies paying bigger cash distributions than…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap stocks right now to hold until at least 2026!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Cheap stocks could be set to outperform in the coming years as the markets recover from the recent correction. Zaven…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

The yield on this FTSE 250 stock has just shot up to 6%! Should I buy for passive income?

| James Beard

There's one share that's now yielding 50% more than the FTSE 250 average. But does this make it a must-buy…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a SIPP to generate extra income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he'd leverage the tax advantages of a SIPP to invest in dividend stocks for a far…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Lloyds shares before the Brexit vote, here’s how much I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares haven't performed very well in recent years. Dr James Fox explains why he believes this bank's fortunes could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The easyJet share price has taken off! Have I missed out?

| Dr. James Fox

The easyJet share price is up 21.9% over the past 30 days and is among the best FTSE 250 performers…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A rare chance to buy a FTSE 100 stock near a 52-week low?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman investigates whether investors should consider buying this unloved FTSE 100 stock while it trades near a one-year low.

Read more »