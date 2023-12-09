Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £1,000 in Lloyds shares before the Brexit vote, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d put £1,000 in Lloyds shares before the Brexit vote, here’s how much I’d have now

Lloyds shares haven’t performed very well in recent years. Dr James Fox explains why he believes this bank’s fortunes could change.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the time of writing, Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are trading for just short of 45p. That’s up from lows in the early autumn and up 7% over the past month.

Unfortunately for shareholders, including myself, the stock has moved sideways for years. However, how would I have fared if I’d have invested in Lloyds before the Brexit vote on 23 June 2016?

Well, at that time, Lloyds was trading for around 67p. The stock remained at those levels despite the Brexit vote and until the pandemic. It’s never truly recovered since.

So if I had invested £1,000 in the stock then, today my investment would be worth just £672, as the stock is down 32.8%.

That’s obviously a very poor return. However, I would have received around £200 in dividends during the period. Nonetheless, it’s still a net loss if I were to sell today.

Headwinds and sentiment

If I didn’t sell today, I could call this poor performance an unrealised loss.

In terms of investor sentiment, the banking giant has been struggling of late amid concerns about the health of the British economy and the resilience of borrowers as interest rates rise.

Under the bank’s worst-case scenario, Lloyds is projecting expected credit losses (ECL) to reach a substantial £10.1bn. That’s almost double its base-case scenario.

In turn, many investors have been giving Lloyds a wide berth. After all, investing in a cyclical stock before a recession doesn’t seem like a good idea.

Brighter skies

However, in my view, these risks are overplayed. The British economy is continuing to prove its strength despite monetary tightening and fiscal drag.

Of course, the forecast for the next year isn’t great, but it’s much brighter than Lloyds’s worst-case scenario. And this is broadly supported by brokerages and analysts with the average share price target for the bank now 60p.

In a recent note, Morgan Stanley raised its stance on Lloyds, setting a target price of 64p.

In an optimistic scenario, Morgan Stanley envisions the high street lender reaching 85p a share. This is dependent upon a more robust economy and a tangible equity return of 14% in the fiscal year 2024 if interest rates fall slowly.

The US bank highlights Lloyds’ market share in the mortgage space providing some buffer against competition.

Meanwhile, its worth highlighting that the average Lloyds customer has an annual income of £75,000. This provides some insulation against economic pressures.

It’s also worth noting that a recession is likely to be a ‘job-full recession’ — one is which employment remains high.

Attractive valuation

Lloyds has one of the most attractive valuations on the FTSE 100. Sometimes cheap stocks can reflect a poor growth outlook. But that’s not the case here.

Lloyds trades at 4.7 times TTM (trailing 12 months) earnings and 6.4 times forward earnings. That’s very cheap.

However, it also trades with a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53.

The PEG ratio is an earnings metric for growth, calculated by dividing the price-to-earnings ratio by the expected growth rate over the coming five years.

In other words, investors aren’t appreciating Lloyds’ growth and earnings potential. And that’s why I’m buying more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

9.9% yield! I just doubled down on this high-yield FTSE 100 share!

| Christopher Ruane

After a shock announcement pushed this FTSE 100 share to a 52-week low, our writer bought more. It's high-yield --…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

Here are the BHP, Rio Tinto, and Glencore dividend forecasts for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Dividend forecasts across the mining sector show variation in yields next year, with some companies paying bigger cash distributions than…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap stocks right now to hold until at least 2026!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Cheap stocks could be set to outperform in the coming years as the markets recover from the recent correction. Zaven…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

The yield on this FTSE 250 stock has just shot up to 6%! Should I buy for passive income?

| James Beard

There's one share that's now yielding 50% more than the FTSE 250 average. But does this make it a must-buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 214%, will Rolls-Royce shares hit £3 before Christmas?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares have experienced a phenomenal rally, but will the bull run continue? Dr James Fox believes the rally can…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a SIPP to generate extra income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he'd leverage the tax advantages of a SIPP to invest in dividend stocks for a far…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The easyJet share price has taken off! Have I missed out?

| Dr. James Fox

The easyJet share price is up 21.9% over the past 30 days and is among the best FTSE 250 performers…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A rare chance to buy a FTSE 100 stock near a 52-week low?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman investigates whether investors should consider buying this unloved FTSE 100 stock while it trades near a one-year low.

Read more »