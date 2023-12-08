Home » Investing Articles » Will these two downtrodden FTSE 100 stocks reach £1 again?

Will these two downtrodden FTSE 100 stocks reach £1 again?

Two of my FTSE 100 stocks have fallen out of favour with investors in recent years. But how likely is it that they’ll reach 100p once more?

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I own shares in two FTSE 100 companies that are struggling to rediscover past glories.

Vodafone (LSE:VOD) was once the largest company in the index, with a share price in excess of £5. Its shares now change hands for around 75p, having previously been over £1 in February 2023, albeit very briefly.

The last time Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) stock was trading at more than 100p was in 2008. That was the year it completed its ill-fated takeover of HBOS.

Both are well-known brands with good reputations. But is it realistic to expect their share prices to return to £1?

Ringing the changes

Using one measure, Vodafone appears particularly cheap at the moment, which could help its shares recover.

Based on its balance sheet at 30 September 2023, its price-to-book (PTB) ratio is 0.36. This compares favourably to other telecoms companies in the FTSE 100. BT has a PTB of 0.95 while Airtel Africa‘s is 1.77.

Put another way, if the business ceased trading today, it would be able to return cash of 196p a share to its owners.

However, the company has many non-physical assets on its books — goodwill, licences and spectrum fees — that are hard to value accurately.

But even if these were written down by 50%, Vodafone’s assets less its liabilities would still be more than its current market cap.

However, the company has a mountain of debt — €65bn at 30 September 2023 — that needs to be serviced. Rising interest rates have increased the cost of a large proportion of this.

And it’s struggling to grow. The company’s preferred measure of profitability — EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after leases) — is expected to be lower in FY24 than it was in FY23.

PeriodEBITDAaL (€bn)
FY2014.9
FY2114.4
FY2215.2
FY2314.7
FY24 (forecast)13.3
FY25 (forecast)13.4
Source: company financial reports / FY = financial year to 31 March

Conscious of this, the directors have embarked on a major cost-cutting programme, entered into an agreement to sell its interests in Spain, announced plans to merge its UK operations with Three and implemented some significant price increases.

A dark horse

Like Vodafone, Lloyds stock market valuation is less than its book value.

It has a PTB of 0.64. But unlike the telecoms giant, it’s higher than its peers — NatWest Group (0.53) and Barclays (0.31).

However, underlying profit is forecast to grow over the next four years. It was £7.4bn in 2022 and it’s expected to be 11% higher within four years.

PeriodForecast underlying profit (£bn)
FY237.6
FY247.3
FY257.7
FY268.2
Source: company financial reports / FY = financial year to 31 December

However, for the bank to have a share price of £1, earnings are going to have to more than double.

And with significant exposure to the UK economy, I can’t see this happening soon. The UK’s gross domestic product isn’t expected to return to its long-term trend rate until 2027.

Who might make it?

I think the Vodafone share price could reach £1 again. But it might take a few years and a lot depends on its business performance. The anticipated benefits from its turnaround plan, and its simplified corporate structure, will take a while to feed through to its bottom line.

As for Lloyds, I believe it to be highly unlikely. I don’t think the bank’s current stock market valuation accurately reflect its true worth. But something game-changing would have to happen for its shares to break through the 100p barrier once more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 pandemic stock has jumped 83%! Have I missed the boat?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a FTSE 250 growth stock that has finally got a tailwind now that the pandemic is…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Don’t worry about a stock market crash, I’d buy cheap dividend shares now

| James Beard

It's easier to identify good dividend shares than predict how the stock market will perform. So why waste time worrying…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £300 each month to aim for £1m using a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to use stock picking to push a Stocks and Shares ISA towards millionaire territory through regular…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At £14, the GSK share price looks like a top bargain to me

| Ben McPoland

The GSK share price looks dirt cheap at the moment. But do the risks outweigh the potential reward with this…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying these FTSE 100 value stocks! Should I?

| Royston Wild

These UK value stocks are selling like hotcakes! Yet, on paper, they still look dirt cheap. Should I follow the…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How I’d target a yearly £11,737 second income from UK dividend shares in 2024

| Harshil Patel

UK shares offer ample opportunities for a chunky second income. Our writer explores how he’d aim to earn a five-figure…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

7.1%+ yields! 3 high-dividend FTSE 250 stock ideas for passive income in 2024

| Royston Wild

The yields on these FTSE 250 income heroes rise close to 9% for next year. I think they could be…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares that could soar in 2024! Time to buy the dip?

| Royston Wild

The London stock market is packed with brilliant cheap shares and here are two that I think could bounce back…

Read more »