Home » Investing Articles » Are UK shares set to soar in 2024?

Are UK shares set to soar in 2024?

With 2024 on the horizon, this Fool looks at what the year could entail and explores whether now could be a smart time to snap up UK shares.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2023 has been a volatile period for the performance of UK shares. But I’m optimistic that 2024 will have better things in store. It may just be wishful thinking on my part, but let’s explore what could happen in the next 12 months.

A market rally?

Two things could dictate market performance next year and they’re similar to this year. Guessed it yet? Yes, inflation and interest rates.

The former seems to be falling towards the government’s target level of 2%, which is good news. For October the UK inflation rate came in at 4.6%. That’s considerably lower than the 11.1% peak of a year earlier.

On the back of that, analysts are now predicting we’ve reached the peak of interest rate hikes. Should they begin to fall, which many forecast for late 2024, this could see the market rally.

There are also the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to consider. Both tragic conflicts have had adverse effects on the market. I’m hoping for peaceful solutions to be found, which would also prop up investor sentiment.

The FTSE 100 topped 8,000 earlier this year and positive developments could send it there (and beyond) again in 2024.

This is all hypothetical, and as great as it would be if I had a crystal ball to predict the future, I don’t.

That said, I’m not too worried. I’m a Fool, so while (of course) I’ll be watching market movements closely, every action I take has the long term factored into it.

What I’m doing

With that in mind, I have my eye on two stocks I think could be long-term winners.

Barclays (LSE: BARC) is one of them. Down over 10% in the last 12 months, I think now could be a smart time to snap up some shares.

It looks incredibly cheap, trading on just four times earnings. Its price-to-book ratio is also just 0.3.

On top of that, it provides a dividend yield of 5.5%. This will help me boost my passive income. It’s worth noting here that dividends are never guaranteed. But covered five times by earnings, I’m confident of the bank paying out.

It has benefitted from higher interest rates. But it Barclays recently downgraded its prediction for its net interest margin (to come in slightly lower than its previous prediction of 3.15%), so the boost from higher rates may have run its course. Regardless, at its low valuation, I’m considering buying shares.

I’m also eyeing Unilever (LSE: ULVR). Its share price has dropped over 8% in the last 12 months.

It trades on 13 times earnings, which I think is reasonable. On top of that, it yields 4%.

It’s been a volatile year for the business. But I like the defensive nature of the stock. For 2023, management is targeting sales growth of 3%-5%.

It’s battled with inflation lately. While the business has increased prices to protect its margins, sales volumes have dipped. I’d imagine inflation would remain an issue. Customers may decide to switch to cheaper alternatives.

Regardless, Unilever is looking to invest in existing brands instead of acquiring new ones to boost growth. That’s a move I like. As such, I’m also tempted to purchase some shares.

Whatever 2024 has in store, I won’t stop buying shares I think are long-term winners.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

1 hot UK growth stock I’m buying right now

| Tom Rodgers

I've more than doubled my money on this UK growth stock. But with a 948% boost to earnings, I think…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

In freefall after earnings, is this FTSE 250 company now a bargain?

| Gordon Best

Yesterday's earnings report from Future caused a major drop in the share price, but is this FTSE 250 company now…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

After a strong first half, this is one of my top FTSE 100 stocks to buy for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

I'm looking for FTSE stocks to buy as we get close to 2024. This one, with a healthy outlook for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to earn passive income using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s investment in Coca-Cola earns spectacular passive income. Stephen Wright looks at how to try and make a similar…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could Tesla shares turn £10,000 into £53,410 by 2033?

| James Beard

Some influential people believe Tesla shares could soar to $1,275 within 10 years. Is this likely, or typical of the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Top Stocks

5 small-cap stocks Fools think will soar in the next bull market

| The Motley Fool Staff

Finding the 'next big thing' in the stock market is no easy feat. However, some of our Foolish writers think…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2024 as brokers raise their price targets to £4?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

City analysts are growing increasingly bullish on Rolls-Royce shares. Should Edward Sheldon buy them for his portfolio for 2024 and…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d turn £1,000 into a lifetime of passive income

| Charlie Keough

Creating streams of passive income now will help this Fool further down the line. With £1,000, here's how he'd start…

Read more »