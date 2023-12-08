Home » Investing Articles » 1 hot UK growth stock I’m buying right now

1 hot UK growth stock I’m buying right now

I’ve more than doubled my money on this UK growth stock. But with a 948% boost to earnings, I think Hvivo is an even better buy now.

Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s not often I put thousands of pounds into one UK growth stock. But my research has led me to handpick this one opportunity, and I’m buying more.

With an expected 948% increase in earnings in the next 12 months, I think Hvivo (LSE:HVO) could be a winner for me.

Hvivo shares shot up to a peak of 38p amid the global investor frenzy around Covid stocks. Today the shares are worth half that, at around 20p. So why am I adding to my position?

I first noticed Hvivo during the pandemic when its market cap was a tiny £30m. Today the company is worth around £135m.

It runs human challenge clinical trials for flu and other respiratory illnesses. its scientists expose healthy volunteers to infection under strict quarantine standards. They’re then given potential treatment medicines from major biopharma companies, including Pfizer.

The studies are incredibly valuable for Hvivo’s clients because they create cost-effective data much faster than other testing methods.

Rapid growth

Poorly-understood illnesses like long Covid and other respiratory viruses loom large over the global population.

And since 2020 the number of pharma companies testing vaccines and antivirals has soared. This is creating booming demand for Hvivo’s services.

Analysts see its bottom line improving from a £770,000 net loss in 2022 to a £7.54m profit in 2023. That’s the predicted 948% earnings increase I mentioned earlier. The company has also this year increased its profit margins from under 13% to 19%, and upped its revenue guidance.

Adding to this year’s record £78m order book is a £6.8m contract signed in February, followed by a £13.1m contract win in July.

Results released in September showed profit for the first half of the year up 126% to £5.2m. Net cash has also doubled to £31.3m (around 4.6p per share) in the last 12 months. Analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates for the next two years by 62% and 46%, respectively.

Risk and rewards

A quick word on risks though. Hvivo is listed on the UK’s AIM market. AIM shares are generally less liquid — that is, there are fewer buyers and sellers — than companies on the FTSE 100 or FTSE 250.

The other main risk (as with all growth stocks) is that expectations might not meet reality. That 948% increase could fall short, for instance, putting off new investors. For me, this is a calculated risk. I’ve taken into account what I think is a realistic assessment of the company’s mis-steps and successes to date.

Additionally, testing infectious and respiratory diseases on human volunteers remains a controversial practice.

Yet in my opinion, the risk is mitigated by Hvivo’s track record in running successful studies, along with having on-site immunology and virology laboratories.

Pharma karma

Hvivo is a picks and shovels play for my investment portfolio. Instead of bottomless R&D spending on creating vaccines or treatments? Hvivo only helps to test those medicines, and is paid handsomely for doing so.

Back in 2020, I wrote for The Motley Fool that I thought Hvivo shares could double my money.

They have — and more.

And with these analyst upgrades, I see even better growth ahead. So I’m doubling down again on Hvivo.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Rodgers has positions in Hvivo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

In freefall after earnings, is this FTSE 250 company now a bargain?

| Gordon Best

Yesterday's earnings report from Future caused a major drop in the share price, but is this FTSE 250 company now…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

After a strong first half, this is one of my top FTSE 100 stocks to buy for 2024

| Alan Oscroft

I'm looking for FTSE stocks to buy as we get close to 2024. This one, with a healthy outlook for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to earn passive income using the Warren Buffett method

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s investment in Coca-Cola earns spectacular passive income. Stephen Wright looks at how to try and make a similar…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could Tesla shares turn £10,000 into £53,410 by 2033?

| James Beard

Some influential people believe Tesla shares could soar to $1,275 within 10 years. Is this likely, or typical of the…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Top Stocks

5 small-cap stocks Fools think will soar in the next bull market

| The Motley Fool Staff

Finding the 'next big thing' in the stock market is no easy feat. However, some of our Foolish writers think…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2024 as brokers raise their price targets to £4?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

City analysts are growing increasingly bullish on Rolls-Royce shares. Should Edward Sheldon buy them for his portfolio for 2024 and…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Are UK shares set to soar in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

With 2024 on the horizon, this Fool looks at what the year could entail and explores whether now could be…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d turn £1,000 into a lifetime of passive income

| Charlie Keough

Creating streams of passive income now will help this Fool further down the line. With £1,000, here's how he'd start…

Read more »